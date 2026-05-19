A birthday celebration in Mexico turned into a life-altering medical emergency for Nina Bakhshi after a horrific fall during a trip to Cancun left her paralysed and facing urgent spinal surgery. What began as a leisure getaway quickly escalated into a critical hospital case, with reports stating that doctors waited 28 hours before operating on her lower back.

The incident has since gained attention online, with supporters rallying around fundraising efforts as Bakhshi begins a long and uncertain recovery journey. Her case has also reignited discussion about travel safety, medical response times, and the risks associated with overseas emergencies.

Cancun Birthday Trip Accident Left Nina Bakhshi Paralysed

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Bakhshi suffered the fall during her birthday trip and was transported for emergency treatment. Medical teams reportedly waited approximately 28 hours before performing surgery on her lower back — a delay that has become a central point of concern in online discussions, particularly as friends and supporters questioned how quickly her critical spinal injuries were addressed.

A GoFundMe campaign created in her name has highlighted the financial strain placed on her recovery process, including ongoing treatment, rehabilitation and long-term care needs. The fundraiser has circulated widely on social media as users share her story to increase visibility and support.

Nina Bakhshi Shares Personal Account of Trauma and Life After Paralysis

Bakhshi was transported by truck to two different hospitals, but they declined to treat her until she paid them 420,000 Mexican pesos first (approximately £18,000 / $24,300). She had no travel insurance, and the local insurance policy of the park reportedly did not cover her surgery.

Her family and friends rallied to help save her life, maxing out their credit cards and lending money to cover the cost of the procedure and hospitalisation.

'I underwent emergency spine surgery 28 hours after the accident,' she wrote on her GoFundMe page. 'It was the most painful and terrifying experience of my life, but thankfully the doctors were able to save my lower back, and I can move my legs now. With proper treatment, physical therapy, and aftercare, I hope to walk normally again.'

Speaking to KTLA, she said the 'worst part of the fall' was 'getting to the surgery' because 'there were so many obstacles.' She was also reportedly in such intense pain that her brother had to beg the doctors to give her pain medication, but they refused.

In personal reflections shared following the incident, Bakhshi has described how the accident fundamentally altered her outlook on life.

'I have a different perspective on life now,' she continued. 'I'm grateful to be alive, and grateful to walk again, hopefully soon.'

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Before the accident, Bakhshi was known for documenting her travel experiences through her Instagram account, where she frequently shared images from international destinations, lifestyle moments, and personal milestones. Her social media presence reflected a strong interest in travel and exploration, with posts showcasing trips across multiple countries.

Following the accident, her GoFundMe page has become the central hub for updates and financial assistance. According to the campaign, the costs associated with treatment and recovery have placed significant pressure on her and her support network.

Doctors have indicated that she is expected to be able to travel back to Los Angeles in approximately two weeks. At present, Bakhshi is working on sitting up as part of her preparation for the journey home. She will likely need to wear a neck brace for around five months and undergo extensive physical therapy before regaining normal mobility.