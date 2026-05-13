Aysia Collins is rapidly becoming one of the most searched names connected to the Celeste Rivas, as online speculation intensifies around singer D4vd's inner circle. Social media users continue dissecting alleged screenshots, online theories and claims, placing Collins at the centre of viral discussions questioning what she may have known before the case gained widespread attention.

The growing interest reflects how internet users have revisited old posts, livestream clips and alleged interactions tied to the investigation. Collins' name now features prominently in timeline breakdowns and speculative commentary across multiple platforms, fuelling debate about her role and knowledge of events surrounding Rivas.

Read more Celeste Rivas's Teacher Reportedly Warned Authorities About Her Relationship With D4vd Celeste Rivas's Teacher Reportedly Warned Authorities About Her Relationship With D4vd

Who Is Aysia Collins?

Aysia Collins is a California-based model and online personality who has recently become a trending topic across social media due to her alleged connection to singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

Collins has been frequently mentioned in online discussions surrounding the Celeste Rivas case, including fan-led deep dives examining D4vd's social circle, livestream appearances and alleged interactions tied to the investigation.

Interest in Collins intensified after internet users began revisiting old screenshots, posts and livestream clips involving individuals allegedly connected to the case. Her name has since become a recurring feature in viral timeline breakdowns and online speculation across multiple platforms.

Aysia Collins Addresses the Rumours in Reddit Post

The online conversation escalated further after a Reddit user claiming to be Collins posted a lengthy statement addressing the growing speculation and harassment directed at her.

In the post, the user claimed she was 'no longer friends with David' and said she was 'respecting the investigation as well as Celeste Rivas.' The post also stated that she wanted 'justice for Celeste Rivas' while accusing online users of spreading claims without facts.

The statement described alleged harassment ranging from stalking and workplace tracking to violent threats. The user also criticised Reddit posts that allegedly shared personal information and dissected her employment history and online activity.

Another section of the post addressed criticism surrounding a briefly created OnlyFans account, with the user claiming it 'wasn't who I was' and linking the decision to financial struggles and personal insecurities.

The post concluded with the statement: 'This will be the only time I will be speaking on this until I am ready.'

Fans Question Timeline and Alleged Contradictions

Despite the statement, many Reddit users continued questioning Collins' alleged knowledge of Celeste Rivas before the investigation became public.

Several comments underneath the post asked whether Collins had cooperated with police and questioned what explanation D4vd allegedly gave after Celeste was no longer seen publicly after early January 2025.

Other users accused Collins of contradicting earlier claims about not knowing who Celeste was. Some comments referenced alleged livestream incidents where users claimed members of D4vd's circle attempted to avoid showing Celeste's face online.

A number of Reddit posts have also focused on alleged timeline inconsistencies, including claims Collins knew Celeste was underage and missing before publicly acknowledging the situation. These allegations remain unverified.

Why Are Accessory Rumours Spreading Online?

The accessory rumours surrounding Collins appear to stem largely from fan investigations, viral social media discussions and alleged screenshots circulating online rather than official court documents or confirmed legal developments.

Some users have also circulated a screen recording from an alleged livestream featuring Collins, in which she is heard saying, 'We have people admitting to literal, like, murder'. The clip has fuelled further speculation about context and meaning, though it remains unverified.

Screenshots allegedly showing direct messages between Collins and another user have also circulated online, with users debating whether her responses contradict earlier public statements linked to the case.

Despite growing speculation, there is currently no public evidence showing Collins has been charged or formally accused in connection with the Celeste Rivas case.

Search interest around 'Aysia Collins', 'D4vd case update' and 'Celeste Rivas timeline' continues to rise as online discussions around the investigation develop.