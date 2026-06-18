Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has renewed calls for greater government transparency on alleged extraterrestrial evidence. He is certain that the public is more than prepared to confront proof of alien life should it exist.

In a recent talk with 'The Fox News Rundown', the director of the Hayden Planetarium questioned why authorities continue to release documents and testimonies without presenting definitive evidence.

'Is it too much to ask at this point for them to just show the alien?' Tyson asked. 'I don't think I'm asking too much here.'

The People Would No Longer Be Shocked

Tyson's remarks come amid continuing public interest in unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) and UFOs, following a series of congressional hearings, whistle-blower allegations and government disclosures in the United States. In recent years, several witnesses have testified under oath before Congress about alleged crash retrieval programmes and claims involving so-called 'non-human biologics', although no verifiable evidence of extraterrestrial life has been publicly produced.

Tyson argued that decades of science-fiction films, television programmes and popular culture have already conditioned people to the possibility of alien life, making any official confirmation far less shocking than some officials suggest. Instead, Tyson suggested any revelation could prove underwhelming after years of speculation and anticipation.

'We've already been told this,' he said. 'So to say if they rolled out an alien, we'd somehow freak out given the century of alien movies we'd been treated to and alien stories ... I don't see that we'd freak out at all.'

'It might even be anticlimactic, given our anticipation for what it could be,' he added.

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The astrophysicist also challenged common depictions of extraterrestrials in popular culture. According to Tyson, the greatest surprise would be if an alien species bore a close resemblance to humans.

Drawing on Earth's own biodiversity, he noted that even species sharing DNA with humanity display vast biological differences. An intelligent lifeform that evolved independently on another world, he argued, would likely look entirely unfamiliar.

'I would only be shocked if the alien were in fact humanoid,' Tyson said. 'Most life is not humanoid on Earth.'

He continued by questioning why a species with no shared evolutionary history or genetic relationship to humans would possess recognisably human features such as two legs, a head, eyes and a mouth.

'But otherwise, I think we're ready for it. Of course, we're ready. We've been ready,' he pointed out.

There Could Be More To Come

Earlier this month, US government officials released another tranche of declassified files containing reports, videos, images and testimony gathered by agencies including the FBI, CIA and NASA. Several documents describe sightings of unexplained orb-like objects and other aerial phenomena, although authorities have stressed that the materials do not provide conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial activity.

There was an indication that further disclosures are expected as part of an ongoing transparency initiative. This also ensures that public scrutiny of unexplained aerial sightings is unlikely to diminish anytime soon.

Tyson's comments coincide with the release of his latest book, 'Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter'. The book explores how humanity might respond to first contact with an extraterrestrial civilisation.