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Political commentator Hasan Piker has said that he has been blocked from entering the United Kingdom and is pointing the finger squarely at pro-Israel advocacy groups.

The left-wing political streamer stunned viewers during a recent livestream when he claimed that British authorities denied him an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), derailing a planned trip that included appearances at SXSW London, the Oxford Union, and other public events.

But it wasn't the reported travel denial that ignited the controversy. Instead, it was Piker's explosive claim about who he believes was behind it.

'Israel advocacy organisations have unbelievable amounts of power over what even the United Kingdom has to say and do,' Piker told his audience.

The remark quickly spread across social media, triggering fierce debate over free speech, political activism, antisemitism, and the influence of advocacy groups on government decision-making. And it comes at a time when Piker is already facing scrutiny on multiple fronts.

Travel Denial Sparks A Political Firestorm

Piker, one of the internet's most recognisable progressive commentators, told viewers he was unable to obtain the authorisation needed to enter Britain despite having travelled there numerous times in the past.

'I've been to the UK on numerous occasions, and all of the things they're complaining about now are things I've said before,' he said.

'If you're an avowed anti-Zionist, your travel will be restricted,' he claimed.

Streamer Hasan Piker banned from traveling to UK over comments on Hamas and Israel https://t.co/aPn6TJhDOi — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 1, 2026

Jewish Organisations Had Raised Concerns

The controversy did not emerge in a vacuum. In recent weeks, several British Jewish organisations reportedly urged authorities to prevent Piker from entering the country ahead of his scheduled appearances.

Among them were the Jewish Leadership Council and the Community Security Trust, which argued that Piker's presence would not be conducive to the public good. The groups pointed to comments they viewed as antisemitic or sympathetic toward extremist organisations.

Piker has repeatedly rejected those accusations. During the livestream, he insisted criticism of Israel should not automatically be interpreted as hostility toward Jewish people.

The dispute reflects a broader argument that has played out across universities, media platforms, political institutions, and protest movements since the Israel-Hamas war intensified global tensions.

Hasan Piker confirms his UK visa has been revoked after pressure from pro-Israel groups



He was scheduled to speak at the Oxford Union, SXSW London, and to interview Yanis Varoufakis pic.twitter.com/pz9k2u7oSZ — Popstonox (@Popstonox) May 31, 2026

Piker Calls The Move 'Fascism'

As frustration mounted during the livestream, Piker escalated his criticism of the decision.

'This is straight-up fascism,' he said.

He argued that governments are becoming increasingly willing to suppress dissenting views on Israel and Palestine, warning that similar restrictions could eventually spread to other countries.

'I genuinely did not think this would happen,' Piker said. 'We're moving into a very different timeline.'

Supporters viewed the comments as a warning about free expression. Critics argued that governments have long maintained broad authority over who may enter their borders and that immigration decisions do not necessarily amount to censorship.

That clash sits at the heart of the growing controversy.

Another 'Headache' For The Influencer

The reported UK travel issue arrived just days after another challenge emerged for the online personality.

According to reports, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued an administrative subpoena seeking records related to Piker's March trip to Cuba.

The inquiry reportedly relates to whether activities associated with the visit complied with US sanctions regulations.

No public findings have been announced, and an administrative subpoena does not by itself establish wrongdoing. Still, the timing has added another layer of attention to Piker's activities and political advocacy.

Bigger Names Behind The Story

The controversy surrounding Piker now stretches far beyond a single denied travel authorisation. It has become entangled in the ongoing scrutiny of activist networks linked to businessman Neville Roy Singham, whose funding activities have drawn attention from lawmakers and government officials in Washington and beyond. Adding another layer to the saga, reports have also highlighted travel authorisation issues involving Piker's uncle, Cenk Uygur, the founder of The Young Turks.

As questions continue to swirl around political activism, foreign influence concerns, and the limits of free expression, Piker's battle over entry into Britain is rapidly evolving into a much larger debate, one that reaches far beyond a single border crossing and into the heart of an increasingly polarised political landscape.