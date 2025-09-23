Pop star Camila Cabello stunned wedding guests in Iowa after unexpectedly performing her song 'First Man' at a fan's wedding on 20 September 2025.

The moment unfolded after bride Kelli Murray met the singer in a hotel bar the night before and revealed she planned to use the track for her father-daughter dance. Cabello offered to perform it live, turning the intimate celebration into a viral sensation.

How the Chance Encounter Was Set Up

According to TikTok videos published by Murray's cousin, Cabello and Murray bumped into each other on Friday night, 19 September. Murray revealed she was a fan and told Cabello she planned to use her song for her father-daughter dance.

@mamamamamamidwest Camilla Cabello showed up to sing my cousin her father daughter dance in Iowa after meeting her at a hotel bar the night before. What an amazing human being. It was a once in a lifetime moment! #wedding #camilacabello #fatherdaughter #dance @kelli_murray @Camila Cabello ♬ original sound - MamamamamamaMidwest

The initial video showed Cabello speaking at the wedding on 20 September. She shared how 'First Man' was a 'very special song' to her, reserved for the moment she gets married.

She followed up jokingly, saying she hasn't been married yet, wondering if that would be her father-daughter dance song. She also noted how the 'little last-minute thing' came together.

'We kind of planned this, and it was kind of a little last-minute thing that we put together'. She told Murray that she was honoured to be part of such a special moment.

'I'm such a daddy's girl and I feel like your dad, if you're lucky, is your first love, your first hero — the man that kind of sets the stage for the next man in your life,' she continued.

Cabello said that she could tell from speaking with Murray and her dad that he 'loves the hell out of you'. She wrapped up her speech by cheering, 'To daddy's girls!' before performing.

Cabello Adding More to the Memorable Moment

In another video, Murray and her father, Mike, can be seen on the dance floor as Cabello was singing. The moment became more memorable when Cabello managed to work the newlywed bride's name into the song lyrics.

@mamamamamamidwest This doesn’t happen!!! Camila Cabello met my cousin Kelli at a hotel bar and then came to her Iowa wedding the next day to sing her father daughter dance. She was such a kind human and helped make pure magic last night. Congratulations to Kelli and Michael!!! What a moment #camilacabello #wedding #fatherdaughter #firstman @Camila Cabello @kelli_murray ♬ original sound - MamamamamamaMidwest

Given the circumstances, Mike became visibly emotional, wiping away tears as he danced with his daughter on her wedding day. The video's caption saw Murray's cousin show appreciation for Cabello's gesture.

'She was such a kind human and helped make pure magic last night'. Fans showed approval in the comment section, commending the Grammy award nominee.

About Camila Cabello

Cabello was born in Cojimar, Cuba, on 3 March 1997, with a budding musical journey at a young age. Her breakthrough came when she auditioned for The X Factor in 2012.

She joined four other contestants in the show and formed the acclaimed girl group Fifth Harmony. While they finished third on the show, the girls secured a deal with Syco Music and Epic Records in a joint venture.

While this did launch her into the spotlight, Cabello started her solo career in 2016. She found mainstream success with 'Havana' in 2017, topping charts worldwide.

Since then, Cabello has proven she's capable of releasing hits like 'Señorita' with critical acclaim. She also had a self-titled debut album, which staked her claim in the music industry.

Why Fans Loved the Gesture

Cabello's impromptu performance showcased a more personal side of the star, one that was away from arena tours and award shows. Fans described the moment as 'heartwarming' and praised her for making time to create a once-in-a-lifetime memory for a fan.

The viral attention also highlights the growing trend of celebrity wedding appearances — some staged, some spontaneous — that blur the line between fan culture and real-life celebrations.

For Kelli Murray and her family, the surprise ensured their wedding became unforgettable. As one commenter wrote: 'That's not just a wedding memory — that's music history.'