Nearly a year after a public cheating scandal tore them apart, Jaden Smith and his ex-girlfriend Sab Zada have sparked reconciliation rumours. The 27-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith was spotted looking very close with the influencer in Los Angeles on 21 September, leaving fans wondering if the pair is giving their tumultuous relationship another chance.

Hand-in-Hand in Hollywood: A Very Public Reunion

According to HOLA!, the former couple were seen at Superba, a well-known dining spot in Los Angeles. Witnesses observed them walking hand-in-hand, appearing comfortable in each other's company.

Jaden wore a red hoodie, oversized wide jorts, and red-bottom Louboutin shoes, with red underwear visible under his outfit. Sab Zada, recognised for her pink hair, carried a designer bag in the same shade.

She wore a black dress with white details and a baseball cap. Their coordinated yet distinct looks caught attention as they stepped out together.

Celebrating a Career Milestone... Together?

The reunion coincided with a career milestone for Jaden. Last week, he was named the first-ever Men's Creative Director for the luxury fashion house Christian Louboutin. Their latest appearance was linked to celebrations around his new role.

The former couple were seen holding hands and staying close during the event, with media outlets noting how they looked 'very much like a couple'. Their public display of closeness went beyond casual friendship, fuelling speculation about a rekindled romance.

Are They Dating Again?

Neither Jaden Smith nor Sab Zada has confirmed a reconciliation. However, their affectionate outings suggest they might be exploring the possibility. Some reports stated that the two could be 'giving love a second chance.' For now, their relationship status remains uncertain.

History of Jaden Smith and Sab Zada

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada began dating in 2020. Their relationship lasted for several years before ending in August 2024. The break-up followed Jaden being photographed kissing influencer Khleopatre on a yacht in Ibiza. The images quickly spread online and caused controversy.

Sab Zada later addressed the incident on X (formerly Twitter) in August 2024. She wrote: 'This is a horrible and disappointing situation but if everyone can try to be a little bit kinder, these are all real people with real feelings.' In a second message, she added: 'Saying all these mean things about any of these people is honestly just hurtful... it's just a reminder of heartache for everyone.'

The Yacht Scandal That Rocked Their Relationship

Jaden Smith's relationship with Sab Zada has faced repeated scrutiny, as per the Rollingout. In August 2024, the Ibiza yacht scandal became one of the most discussed celebrity controversies of that year. He was accused of disloyalty, and social media reaction was intense.

Sab Zada shared cryptic posts of heartbreak during this time, which resonated with her followers. They reunited briefly at Paris Fashion Week, which raised reconciliation rumours, though friends allegedly advised her against resuming the relationship.

Jaden's 2024 album, 2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love, reflected on his emotional state. Public attention also compared his scandal to his mother Jada Pinkett Smith's much-publicised 'entanglement' controversy.

Their relationship became part of a broader conversation about celebrity privacy, loyalty, and family dynamics. For Jaden, music served as his outlet, while Sab processed her heartbreak publicly, earning empathy from fans.