Nelly Furtado stole the spotlight at Manchester Pride 2025 with a bold fashion choice that spoke louder than words. Wearing an oversized white T-shirt featuring a cartoon female figure in a crop top and denim mini skirt with a gold 'Woah Nelly' belt buckle, the 46-year-old singer sent a pointed message to body-shamers. The back of her shirt read 'Better than ever', echoing her recent single of the same name. Furtado paired the look with black fishnets, pink gloves and a sparkling choker, delivering both style and substance. She has been open about facing 'aesthetic pressure' in the music industry, but her Manchester Pride appearance showed she embraces body neutrality and self-love, silencing critics with confidence and stage presence.

Born in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Furtado is an award-winning singer-songwriter known for global hits such as 'I'm Like A Bird' and 'Say It Right.' At 46, she continues to balance music and personal growth, releasing her seventh studio album in 2024. Furtado has also been candid about her health and beauty routines, revealing that she avoids cosmetic surgeries, instead favouring skincare, hydration and natural tricks like body tape and hairstyling. Over the years, her relationships and career shifts have made headlines, yet she remains a powerful figure who consistently reinvents herself.

Nelly Furtado's Manchester Pride performance was more than just a show — it was a statement of resilience, individuality and empowerment. Her fearless presence on stage reflected the confidence of a woman who refuses to be defined by critics, embracing her true self and reminding fans everywhere that self-belief is the boldest fashion choice of all.