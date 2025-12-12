South Korean rap star PSY, famed worldwide for his massive hit Gangnam Style, is facing a police investigation after officers from Seoul's Seodaemun Police Station carried out a search and seizure operation at his office.

Multiple news agencies reported that police raided the headquarters of PSY's agency, P Nation, on 4 December, to gather evidence over suspicions of obtaining strong psychiatric drugs without a prescription.

Raid Confirmation

P Nation released a statement through iMBC Entertainment on 11 December to confirm the police operation on their property.

'It is true that a search and seizure was conducted on the 4th. We actively cooperated with the request of the investigating authorities, and we will continue to take necessary measures in accordance with legal procedures,' the agency said.

'It is difficult to provide further details as the investigation is still ongoing. We ask for your generous understanding,' P Nation added.

PSY's Alleged Violations

The Gangman Style singer is suspected of receiving prescriptions for psychotropic drugs like Stilnox and Xanax from a university hospital in Seoul without having face-to-face consultations since 2022.

The medications were allegedly collected by his manager and other staff on his behalf.

The US National Center for Biotechnology Information described Xanax, a brand of Alprazolam, as a commonly prescribed psychotropic drug for managing panic and anxiety disorders. Meanwhile, the NHS described Stilnox (Zolpidem) as a type of sleeping pill used for short-term treatment of severe insomnia. Both medicines can only be obtained with a prescription.

The police reportedly learned about the alleged activity through a tip-off. They have since raided the university hospital in Seoul to secure the related medical records. In South Korea, proxy prescriptions are strictly prohibited.

The investigation also involved a university hospital professor who was suspected of prescribing the medications to the K-pop icon without going through the proper medical procedures. While the hospital declined to make a public statement about the case, the physician insisted that PSY is not doing anything wrong, claiming that remote treatment is legal and 'conducted according to medical standards.'

Previous Clarifications

Back in August, P Nation addressed the issue when it first became public by releasing a statement through Yonhap News.

According to the agency, there is no truth to the reports about proxy prescription.

'PSY has been diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and is taking sleeping pills as prescribed by his doctor,' the agency stated. 'But there was no proxy prescription, though third parties received the drugs on behalf of him in some cases.'

The agency explained that the singer, rapper and producer started having remote consultations with his doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. He continued the remote consultations even after the pandemic restrictions were lifted, reportedly due to his demanding schedule.

P Nation admitted that they had 'an aspect of negligence' on this part, but reiterated that PSY had not used illegally purchased medication or obtained prescriptions under a different name. They maintained their artist's innocence from the charges thrown at him.

PSY himself has remained mum about the allegations. Police are expected to release the result of their investigation in the coming days.