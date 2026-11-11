Benjamin Netanyahu faces a challenge to his influence over the Knesset agenda after 67 lawmakers requested a vote on the speaker. His ally Amir Ohana has scheduled the ballot for Tuesday, 17 November, in Jerusalem.

The opposition wants to replace him with Matan Kahana of Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party. The change could help Netanyahu's opponents advance legislation before forming a government.

Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister while coalition negotiations continue. The move followed the swearing-in of Israel's new parliament on 10 November, after an election in which Netanyahu's bloc lost its majority. His allies hold 53 of the Knesset's 120 seats, while other opposition parties hold 48 and Arab-led parties hold 19.

Together, those opposing Netanyahu have enough votes to request a new speaker, but they have not agreed on a governing coalition.

Netanyahu Ally Sets 17 November Speaker Vote

Ohana said he received a request signed by 67 members of the 26th Knesset to elect a speaker. He scheduled a debate followed by a vote for 4pm on 17 November, at the start of the plenary sitting.

Kahana, a former minister, is the candidate put forward by Eisenkot's bloc. The vote has been scheduled, but no replacement has been elected.

Electing Kahana could give the opposition greater influence over that process. It would not, by itself, pass any legislation or remove Netanyahu as prime minister.

Netanyahu's Judicial Reforms and October 7 Inquiry Face Challenge

Eisenkot's bloc began the new parliamentary session by submitting bills targeting major policies of Netanyahu's outgoing government.

Among them is a proposal for a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October 2023.

The bloc also wants to impose limits on prime ministers' terms and reverse changes to judicial powers.

The proposed inquiry is particularly contentious. Netanyahu's government has resisted calls for a state commission to examine failures surrounding the October 7 attacks.

Netanyahu Attacks Potential Arab Party Partners

The dispute over parliament's business comes amid difficult coalition talks. Netanyahu has criticised Jewish opposition politicians for considering cooperation with Arab-led parties and repeated unsubstantiated allegations that those parties stole the election.

Election officials have said there is no evidence that irregularities changed the result. During Tuesday's Knesset ceremony, Netanyahu questioned whether his opponents should depend on politicians he accused of wanting Israel's destruction.

Eisenkot called the speech 'divisive' and 'hate-filled'. He said Netanyahu was 'unfit to remain in office for even one more minute' and cancelled a meeting with Likud planned for Wednesday.

Eisenkot has left open cooperation with Arab-led parties, but only on conditions. They include accepting Israel as a Jewish state and declaring Hamas a terrorist organisation.

Netanyahu Remains Caretaker as Eisenkot's Deadline Approaches

President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on 8 November. He has an initial 28 days to secure a coalition, with the president authorised to grant up to 14 further days.

If those talks fail, another lawmaker, potentially Netanyahu, could be asked to try. For now, Netanyahu and his cabinet remain in office in a caretaker capacity. His powers are subject to legal restrictions, but he retains authority over national security, including military decisions.

On Tuesday, he called for a unity government and cited the threat from Iran. Eisenkot's negotiations will continue alongside the effort to reshape parliamentary leadership. The first test is set for 17 November, when lawmakers are due to vote on Ohana's replacement.

Even if Kahana wins, the coalition talks will remain unresolved. The opposition could gain influence over the agenda while Netanyahu continues to lead the caretaker government.