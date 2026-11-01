Michele Morrone, best known as brooding mob boss Massimo Torricelli in Netflix's '365 Days' films, has launched a paid profile on subscription platform Subs.com and revealed he is a co-founder of the site alongside Megan Fox. The Italian actor, who appears with Sydney Sweeney in upcoming thriller The Housemaid, is offering fans access to 'a more personal, more authentic side' of his life for $19.99 (£15) a month.

Morrone announced the move on Instagram on 29 October 2026. He told followers they had 'only seen one part' of him, promising a more personal look beyond his film roles, photographs, music and social media presence.

Morrone's New Platform Move Explained

The actor's announcement marks a new way for him to connect directly with fans. However, his post does not promise specific adult material, and subscribers should not assume that joining the platform guarantees access to explicit content.

Morrone is known for playing Enzo Accardi, a groundskeeper and landscaper, in The Housemaid. He also starred alongside Fox in the 2024 science-fiction thriller Subservience. His best-known role remains Massimo Torricelli in Netflix's 365 Days franchise.

The platform's official website confirms that Morrone has a creator profile and lists a monthly subscription price of $19.99 (£15). A company announcement distributed through PR Newswire on 29 October also identifies him as a part-owner and quotes him describing the venture as a way to connect with fans. Neither source establishes the precise size of his stake.

Michele Morrone Trails 'More Authentic' Side

In his Instagram announcement, Morrone wrote: 'Everyone thinks they know me. Through films, photographs, brands, music, social media... But the truth is, you've only seen one part of me.'

He continued by describing 'a more personal, more authentic side' of himself. The actor said he wanted to create a private space where followers could discover things they would not usually see.

Morrone also mentioned the possibility of live video calls with fans. His announcement did not guarantee that every subscriber would receive a call, or specify how such access would work.

Subs.com advertises exclusive photographs, videos, behind-the-scenes material and personal updates. Its service also supports paid subscriptions, free following and separately priced content. These features allow creators to offer different levels of access to their audiences.

The platform lists other public figures, including Megan Fox, Selling Sunset personality Amanza Smith and television personality Chloe Ferry.

What Fans Get for $19.99 a Month

Morrone's profile lists the monthly fee at $19.99 ((£15). Additional charges may apply to individual paid posts, although the precise range of prices reported elsewhere should be checked against the live listings before publication.

The subscription model resembles OnlyFans, where creators can charge followers for access to content. However, the platforms are separate services, and their individual pricing and features should not be treated as identical.

Morrone's move follows his success in 365 Days, released in 2020. The erotic thriller was followed by 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days, both released in 2022. Netflix's official materials confirm his return as Massimo in the sequels.

His latest venture places more control over his public-facing content in his own hands. Whether subscribers consider the offering worthwhile will depend on what he publishes and the access he provides.

For now, the confirmed details are straightforward: Morrone has launched a Subs.com profile, advertised a monthly subscription and promised fans a more personal side of his world. The precise ownership terms and any additional paid-content prices require further verification.