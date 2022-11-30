The Xiaomi 13 series smartphones are slated to go official soon. The handsets will be unveiled at a launch event that kicks off on December 1 at 7 PM in China.

Xiaomi will launch the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro at the impending event. The Xiaomi 13S Ultra, on the other hand, is likely to make its debut sometime next year.

Now, the CEO and Founder of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, has shed some light on the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series via a Weibo post. In his post, the top executive stated that upcoming phones are extremely uncomfortable to hold.

Moreover, Jun noted that upcoming phones have a thick form factor. However, he did not mention the Xiaomi 13's battery unit. To those unaware, the upcoming Xiaomi phone reportedly packs a 4,700mAh battery.

According to the top executive, the Xiaomi 13 will adopt a better form factor. He further noted that the device will deliver longer battery life. In a bid to back his claims, Jun shared the DOU test of the phone's battery life.

GizmoChina recently shared a screenshot of the aforesaid DOU test, which shows the Xiaomi 13 gained an impressive COU score. It is worth mentioning here that the device was used normally for 24 hours during the test.

The vanilla Xiaomi 13 scored 1.37 points on the test, which is higher than the score achieved by Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max. Notably, Apple's premium iPhone scored 1.28 on this test.

Furthermore, Jun believes his R&D unit is on the verge of developing a smartphone that offers a 2-day battery life. Meanwhile, new details about the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro continue to surface online.

A recently surfaced leak has divulged the entire specifications of the Xiaomi 13 series. Earlier reports suggest the Xiaomi 13 will sport a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, it will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood. The handset will reportedly ship with 12GB of RAM and offer 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone's 4,700mAh battery will probably support 120W fast charging. The Xiaomi 13 could feature a USB Type-C charging port.

In the photography department, the Xiaomi 13 will house a 50MP Sony IMX8-series camera on the back. Upfront, it will feature a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calling.