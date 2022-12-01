Oppo is reportedly prepping to unveil the much-awaited Find N2 and Find N2 Flip smartphones during the company's INNO Day 2022 event. The event will probably take place in China later this month.

Past leaks suggest Oppo is gearing up to unveil its first-ever clamshell phone dubbed Find N2 Flip. Notably, the handset will sport a foldable screen.

Now, a video of the Find N2 Flip (via TechGoing) has popped up on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. The Weibo post gives us a glimpse into the alleged foldable handset's front and back sides.

The leaked video shows the Find N2 Flip with a foldable display. Moreover, the screen features a punch-hole cutout in the centre. According to earlier reports, the device sports a 6.8-inch foldable E6 AMOLED panel.

This foldable display is capable of delivering a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. Also, the display supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

The right spine houses the volume button and a power key, which doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. The rear panel features a 3.26 inches secondary OLED display.

Aside from this, the rear panel accommodates a dual-camera setup. The word on the street is that the foldable phone will house a 50MP Sony IMX890 lens on the back.

The device will also get a rear-mounted 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter if the latest rumours turn out to be true. The leaked video shows the Find N2 Flip in a thick protective case.

As a result, the hinge design is not visible in the video. There's a USB-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom side of the phone. Under the hood, the phone might pack a Dimensity 9000 chipset.

A robust 4,300mAh battery will be powering up the entire system. This cell will support 44W rapid charging.

The Find N2 Flip will boot Android 13 OS with ColorOS 13 on top. Lastly, the phone could launch in white, purple, and black color options.