Palmer Luckey warned that artificial intelligence (AI) is giving hackers an advantage over outdated US defences, telling a New York Times DealBook Summit audience on Wednesday, 18 November, that Americans would 'find out what's going on soon enough' amid unexplained tech outages.

A Warning From the Prepper Billionaire

Luckey, the co-founder of defence technology firm Anduril Industries and creator of the Oculus virtual reality headset, spoke as a string of outages hit major US companies and agencies. Asked by interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin how worried the public should be, he replied that it depends on how well prepared people are, then delivered the line now circulating online.

'You guys are going to find out what's going on soon enough,' Luckey said.

He went further, claiming anonymous posters on the online forum 4chan were running roughly 12 hours ahead of mainstream media on the story, a remark that drew laughter from a room of executives and investors.

Why Attackers Hold the Advantage

Luckey described a mismatch between fast-moving attackers and the ageing systems they target. 'We're seeing the natural effects of a lot of these advanced AI tools allowing for the creation of various exploits,' he said, arguing that older networks cannot adopt new technology as quickly as it is built.

Organisations, particularly in North Korea, are exploiting that gap for financial gain, he claimed. His warning raised questions about how well ageing infrastructure can withstand attacks, although no evidence links these outages to a coordinated cyberattack.

His longer view was less bleak. 'In the long run, the advantages are going to accrue to the side that is most effectively using AI for defense,' Luckey said, before adding that defenders need to move faster. 'It's time to start running.'

What Officials Say Caused the Outages

The remarks follow disruptions that hit Microsoft, Apple, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Security Agency (NSA), affecting airlines, businesses, and everyday services. US intelligence chief Jay Clayton said officials had found no indication of a coordinated or state-sponsored attack. Technical faults and system upgrades have been cited in individual incidents.

The timing fuelled public unease. Vice President JD Vance cancelled his DealBook appearance to attend meetings in Washington, which Sorkin linked to the outages. The cancellation did not establish that the disruptions were connected.

What Luckey Says You Should Do Now

Pressed on whether he is a prepper, Luckey did not flinch. 'I own a missile base 200 feet underground,' he said, before offering blunt advice to everyone else. 'Everyone should have three days of water. Everyone should have three days of dry food.'

He urged people with prescription medication to refill it 72 hours before running out rather than waiting. 'And so people used to be taught this in middle school, and now everyone who remembers that is treated like a nut,' he said.

For a man whose company was valued at $90 billion (£71 billion), the message was clipped and personal. The systems Americans rely on are slower to adapt than the people trying to break them, Luckey argued, and the public, by his account, needs to prepare for disruption.