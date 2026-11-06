Nicki Minaj is facing renewed backlash over her support for Donald Trump and the Republicans, with a Change.org petition calling for her deportation to Trinidad and Tobago surpassing 100,000 verified signatures.

The campaign attracted renewed attention amid the rapper's increasingly outspoken political positions and the November 2026 midterm elections.

The petition, titled 'Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad', was created on 9 July 2025. Although its recent visibility coincides with Minaj's political alignment with Trump, its original demands focus on allegations about her public conduct and her defence of her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj Deportation Petition Surpasses 100K Signatures

The petition's description accuses Minaj of harassing the Carter family and criticises her continued defence of Petty, who is a registered sex offender. These are allegations made by the petition organiser and should not be treated as independently established findings.

Petition calling for Nicki Minaj's deportation back to Trinidad has surpassed 100K signatures.



This means 100K+ Americans wants Nicki Minaj to leave the country for good. pic.twitter.com/yqUoJaExkD — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) November 5, 2026

The campaign has attracted more than 100,000 verified signatures on Change.org. Its growing support has also prompted discussions on X, with some users asking where they could sign.

'Where can I find the petition? I want to sign up!' one user wrote. Another asked, 'Where can I sign'.

Where can I find the petition? I want to sign up! — Terry Brown (@TerryBrown28559) November 6, 2026

Others were considerably less restrained. One netizen opined, 'oh maga minaj pack your bags.'

Yet the response has not been entirely supportive. Some users have questioned what the campaign could realistically achieve, particularly given that collecting online signatures does not automatically translate into government action.

oh maga minaj pack your bags pic.twitter.com/pe4r0J7oSP — ⛓️ (@xalterhceahx) November 5, 2026

'While I agree with the sentiment. Deportations are not based on votes or digital signatures,' one user pointed out. Another asked, 'What tf do petitions really do?'

The distinction is important. A Change.org campaign can demonstrate public dissatisfaction, but reaching a signature milestone does not compel immigration authorities to act. Deportation is governed by immigration law, not online popularity or political disagreement.

Where can I find the petition? I want to sign up! — Terry Brown (@TerryBrown28559) November 6, 2026

Nicki Minaj's $295K Legal Dispute Adds To Growing Controversies

The deportation campaign is not the only controversy surrounding Minaj this week. The rapper is also facing a renewed $295,605 (£219,516.27) legal demand from her former lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani for allegedly unpaid legal fees.

The dispute concerns legal work related to an earlier copyright infringement lawsuit alleging that her song 'I Lied' copied elements of Julius Johnson's composition 'onmysleeve'. The firm claims it billed Minaj and her company $229,541.75, with additional contractual late fees bringing its requested judgment to $295,605. The requested judgment has not been granted. A hearing is scheduled for 16 November.

Nicki Minaj's Vs Chucky Creator

Minaj has also attracted criticism from an unexpected corner of popular culture. Don Mancini, creator of the Child's Play horror franchise, publicly challenged her political use of Chucky during the US election campaign.

On 3 November, Minaj shared an apparently AI-generated image of Chucky wearing pink and displaying a 'Vote Red' badge.

Mancini responded on X the following day, highlighting the character's political values. 'Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE,' he wrote.

Following Democratic victories in the midterm elections, Mancini shared another image of Chucky featuring blue hair. 'Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way! #bluewave,' he added.

For Minaj, the political backlash now extends beyond disagreements with fans. Between a growing deportation petition, an unresolved legal dispute and criticism from a prominent horror franchise creator, her public support for Trump continues to attract attention.