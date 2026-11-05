Nicki Minaj's MAGA messaging has sparked another controversy after the rapper used horror icon Chucky to encourage Republican voting, prompting the killer doll's creator to publicly reject the political association. Don Mancini, who created the Child's Play franchise, fired back at Minaj's Election Day post, rejecting the political association and declaring that Chucky belongs to the 'blue wave'.

Mancini also pointed to Chucky's LGBTQ+ connections and anti-ICE stance, while distancing the character from the message shared by Minaj. The exchange has reignited debate over Minaj's political alignment with Donald Trump and her use of pop culture characters to promote her views.

Don Mancini Blasts Nicki Minaj's MAGA Chucky Post

Minaj marked Election Day by sharing what appeared to be an AI-generated image of Chucky dressed in a pink suit, complete with a pin reading 'Vote Red'. The Republican messaging came amid the rapper's recent pro-Trump political activity.

HAPPY ELECTION DAY!!! ♥️🇺🇸✨ https://t.co/XpmJOkCnew — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 3, 2026

However, Mancini was quick to challenge the portrayal of his iconic horror character. 'IMPOSTER,' he wrote in a direct response to Minaj's post on X. 'CHUCKY IS PART OF THE BLUE WAVE THAT WILL WASH AWAY ALL THE CORRUPTION.'

@NICKIMINAJ IMPOSTER. CHUCKY IS PART OF THE BLUE WAVE THAT WILL WASH AWAY ALL THE CORRUPTION — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) November 4, 2026

The filmmaker subsequently doubled down in a separate post, making it clear that the killer doll's fictional identity does not align with the political message shared by the rapper.

Chucky's LGBTQ+ Connections

Mancini further highlighted Chucky's connection to LGBTQ+ representation while rejecting the Republican portrayal. 'Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE,' he wrote, adding that the character would declare: 'A BLUE WAVE is coming, as BLUE as my fuckin' eyes!'

Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE. Chucky says "A BLUE WAVE is coming, as BLUE as my fuckin' eyes!" https://t.co/rQIS6sErCh — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) November 4, 2026

The reference to Chucky's child, Glen/Glenda, is rooted in the franchise's established storyline. The character was introduced in the 2004 film Seed of Chucky, which explored themes of gender identity and sexuality through the killer doll's offspring.

In an early episode of the Chucky television series, the character also refers to having a queer child, reinforcing the LGBTQ+ themes that have featured in Mancini's work.

Mancini Takes Another Swipe With Blue-Haired Chucky

Mancini continued his response by sharing a photograph of a Chucky doll sporting blue hair instead of its trademark reddish locks. 'Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way!' he captioned the image.

The blue-haired appearance appeared to reinforce his earlier reference to the Democrats' 'blue wave'. It added yet another layer to the political clash sparked by Minaj's MAGA post.

Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way! #bluewave https://t.co/XFpRdjsR9k — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) November 4, 2026

Minaj Previously Used Chucky To Attack Don Lemon

This is not the first time Minaj has used Chucky in political commentary. In January, the rapper shared an image of the horror character while attacking journalist Don Lemon over his coverage of anti-ICE protests.

Minaj has increasingly aligned herself with Trump and his supporters. Her latest Election Day message is consistent with her recent political activity.

Mancini Has Championed Horror Icon Since 1988

Mancini created the Child's Play franchise in 1988, introducing audiences to the murderous doll that became a horror staple. The character later returned in the Chucky television series, which aired on SYFY and USA Network for three seasons between 2021 and 2024. The show was cancelled in September 2024.

The most recent feature film in the franchise was Cult of Chucky, released in 2017. Mancini's response to Minaj has placed the long-running horror character at the centre of a fresh political and cultural controversy, with the creator firmly rejecting the MAGA association.