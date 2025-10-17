After more than a decade apart, No Doubt is officially reuniting. Their six-night run at Las Vegas' Sphere in May 2026 has fans asking one big question: is this the start of a global comeback? The announcement arrived on the 30th anniversary of Tragic Kingdom, the band's landmark 1995 album, and marks their first series of performances in 14 years.

However, while excitement filled social media, so did frustration; with many fans pleading for a world tour instead of a limited Vegas engagement.

A Long-Awaited Reunion

The band revealed that No Doubt Live at Sphere will take place on 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16 May 2026. The dates will reunite Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young, whose last major performance together was over nine years ago. The venue, known for its immersive visuals and advanced sound technology, promises a unique concert experience unlike any other in the band's history.

The reunion announcement sent a wave of nostalgia across social platforms. Long-time fans celebrated the return of the Don't Speak hitmakers, with some describing the news as 'the best day of my life'. Others, however, voiced disappointment, asking why the group's return was limited to Las Vegas and urging for international tour dates.

Fans Demand a World Tour

Reactions on the band's official announcement were immediate and impassioned. One fan commented, 'We need world tour not only Vegas!!', while another added, 'This can't be all... UK please'. The sentiment was echoed across multiple posts, with supporters from France, the United Kingdom, and beyond hoping the six-night engagement might expand into something larger.

Despite the frustration, excitement for the shows remains high. Fans expressed eagerness to witness the original lineup together again, sharing memories of the band's earlier tours. For many, No Doubt's reunion represents not just nostalgia, but a chance to reconnect with music that defined an era of ska-infused pop rock.

The Band Reflects on Their Return

In a press release, Gwen Stefani described the Sphere project as an entirely new creative opportunity. She said that performing with No Doubt again felt like 'going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new'. The statement highlighted her enthusiasm for revisiting the band's legacy while embracing a modern stage experience.

Bassist Tony Kanal shared similar excitement, expressing anticipation for the band's chemistry on stage. He noted the 'beautiful energy' that emerges when they perform together, saying that fans could expect a powerful connection at every show. Guitarist Tom Dumont also reflected on the group's enduring friendship, describing how their shared history continues to fuel their performances.

Building on a Legacy

Drummer Adrian Young emphasised that the Vegas shows would offer a 'special opportunity' for those who have followed the band since their beginnings. The Sphere performances follow No Doubt's appearances at Coachella in 2024 and FIREAID earlier in 2025 — their first shows together in nearly a decade. These events rekindled public interest in the band, paving the way for a full-scale reunion.

No Doubt first rose to global prominence with Tragic Kingdom, released in 1995, featuring hits such as Don't Speak and Just a Girl. The album's success established them as one of the defining rock bands of the 1990s. They later released Return of Saturn in 2000 and Rock Steady in 2001, before Gwen Stefani launched a solo career in 2004 with Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

Will There Be a Global Comeback?

The announcement has triggered fans into speculating about whether the Las Vegas residency could expand into a full tour. As of now, there are no confirmed plans for additional shows, but the strong fan response suggests global demand remains high. If the reunion proves successful, a wider tour could follow, marking No Doubt's full return to the world stage.

For now, fans are counting down to May 2026, when the band's long-awaited reunion begins under the neon lights of Las Vegas.