Read more From 'Presidents Day' to 'Not My President Day' Rally: Trump Critics, ICE Backlash, and What's Open or Closed From 'Presidents Day' to 'Not My President Day' Rally: Trump Critics, ICE Backlash, and What's Open or Closed

Millions of Americans have taken to the streets in a wave of coordinated demonstrations known as the 'No Kings' protests. Driven by outrage over federal immigration policies and the fatal shootings of two citizens, the movement has drawn enormous crowds. Anti-authoritarian rallies took place in all 50 states and 16 countries and are expected to be among the largest in recent US history, according to organisers.

Hollywood actors, musicians, and lawmakers are standing alongside everyday citizens to push back against President Donald Trump's administration, with high-profile celebrity participation drawing significant attention to the movement.

How the Minnesota Tragedy Sparked a National Movement

The massive rally in Minnesota became a focal point of the protests. The unrest traces back to January, when federal ICE agents shot and killed two American citizens — Renée Good on 7 January and Alex Pretti on 24 January — in Minneapolis. The victims were initially labelled as domestic terrorists by officials before authorities acknowledged otherwise, and public anger over both shootings rapidly intensified.

Organisers have set up relief funds directly supporting the victims' families, raising more than $1,000,000 (approximately £780,000) to assist with legal and funeral expenses.

Bruce Springsteen Debuts a Powerful Tribute in St Paul

The St Paul gathering attracted a notable lineup of public figures. Rock legend Bruce Springsteen took centre stage as the main act, performing his protest song 'Streets of Minneapolis', written and released in January 2026 as a direct response to the killings of Good and Pretti. Springsteen was joined by Jane Fonda, Maggie Rogers, and Joan Baez.

US Senator Bernie Sanders also addressed the crowd, giving a speech focused on protecting democratic values and pushing for systemic change.

HAPPENING NOW: A MASSIVE crowd has gathered in Boston, MA for a No Kings Day protest against convicted felon Donald Trump and his corrupt regime pic.twitter.com/iJtyGsBq74 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 28, 2026

Robert De Niro Leads the Charge in New York City

In New York City, acclaimed actor Robert De Niro was among the prominent figures who addressed the crowd at the local 'No Kings' protest on 28 March. He was joined by state Attorney General Letitia James, public advocate Jumaane Williams, the Rev Al Sharpton, and television host Padma Lakshmi.

Speaking to the crowd, De Niro said: 'When the crowds are chanting "No Kings", what I'm really hearing is "No Trump".' Just before the main march departed from Central Park, the group was seen holding hand-painted banners reading: 'Protect our democracy — people over billionaires — protect our neighbors.'

Bruce Springsteen speaks at No Kings:



"Federal troops brought death and terror to the streets of Minneapolis. They picked the wrong city. The power and the solidarity of the people of Minneapolis and of Minnesota was an inspiration to the entire country. Your strength and your… pic.twitter.com/lgtvjnPohZ — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 28, 2026

Bill Nye Speaks Out on Accountability in Washington

The demand for justice extended to the nation's capital, where public figures joined the Washington demonstrations. Scientist and television presenter Bill Nye attended the protests in Washington, DC, and gave a televised interview in which he criticised the lack of consequences for the ICE agents involved in the Minneapolis shootings.

'Extraordinary times require extraordinary actions, and we are living in a very unusual and troubling time,' he told MS NOW. 'These guys from ICE wearing masks, beating people up, shooting them in cold blood in the US without consequences?

A Movement Still Growing

The 28 March protests mark the third major wave of 'No Kings' demonstrations since the movement began in January, with organisers signalling that further rallies are already being planned. For many of those who turned out, the presence of well-known public figures served not as spectacle but as validation, a signal that the concerns driving millions into the streets have reached beyond grassroots activism into the wider public conscience.