The rising tensions between Iran and the US have seriously disrupted global energy markets by blocking the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway ordinarily handles approximately a fifth of the world's energy trade, and its disruption has prompted emergency responses from energy-dependent nations, including four-day workweeks and air conditioning restrictions.

As the war enters its second month, the reality remains stark. Daily transit volumes collapsed from a pre-war average of over 100 vessels to merely three or four ships. Amid this restriction, Iranian authorities granted passage to a small cohort of partner nations, leaving thousands of commercial vessels stranded.

How Seven Friendly Nations Secured Passage Through the Blockade

The Iranian government recently confirmed it permits safe transit for vessels belonging to seven specific countries. India emerged as a primary beneficiary, providing critical relief for a nation facing a liquefied petroleum gas shortage. Officials designated India as a friendly nation, granting its shipments an exemption.

Read more Iran Rejects US Peace Plan via Pakistan, Sets 5 Conditions to End War Including Strait of Hormuz Control Iran Rejects US Peace Plan via Pakistan, Sets 5 Conditions to End War Including Strait of Hormuz Control

This clearance yielded immediate results. On 28 March, the carriers BW Tyr and BW Elm began transiting the strait. Over the past month, five other vessels arrived in India after crossing the restricted zone, including the Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, Shivalik, Nanda Devi, and the crude oil carrier Jag Laadki.

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai confirmed the permitted nations on 26 March. 'Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan,' it posted. Thailand and Malaysia subsequently announced that Tehran had assured their ships would receive clearance as well, bringing the total number of permitted nations to seven.

Why US and Allied Vessels Face an Absolute Ban

While select partners enjoy protected transit, vessels associated with the United States, Israel, and their allies face strict prohibition. Authorities have rigidly enforced this ban, halting ships linked to hostile nations and creating a significant logistical backlog.

The government outlined its parameters in a 24 March letter to the International Maritime Organization. 'Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may — provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations — benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities,' it stated.

The maritime disruption continues to escalate. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez noted that approximately 2,000 ships currently sit idle on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, awaiting transit.

⚡️NEW



IRGC warning a vessel in Hormuz:



You are not allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz



If you disobey, you will be destroyed



Don’t put your life in danger, Captain pic.twitter.com/6ZcpEEh2k0 — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) March 28, 2026

The Controversial Toll System Proposed by the Iranian Parliament

Beyond restricting access, lawmakers are developing legislation to extract financial compensation. The Islamic Consultative Assembly is reviewing a drafted legal framework to mandate toll collections. 'According to this plan, Iran must collect fees to ensure the security of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz,' an official explained. 'The Strait of Hormuz is also a corridor. We ensure its security, and it is natural for ships and tankers to pay us duties,' he added.

Despite pending legislation, Lloyd's List reported on 25 March that authorities had already begun charging select ships to transit safely, with those informal tolls having sparked international backlash. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly challenged the initiative: 'One of the immediate challenges we're going to face is an Iran that may decide that they want to set up a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Not only is this illegal, it's unacceptable, it's dangerous for the world.'