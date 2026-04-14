Political whistleblower Chelsea Manning and actress Hari Nef were among more than 100 people arrested on 13 April during a demonstration outside the New York offices of Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. The protest, organised by the New York City chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, drew more than 300 participants — including 'Hacks' star Hannah Einbinder — and caused significant traffic disruptions in the area.

The demonstration called on both senators to support a Joint Resolution of Disapproval that would halt the sale of approximately £490 million ($658.8 million) in US arms to the Israeli military, amid the ongoing military operation and deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. After security personnel blocked demonstrators from entering the building, protesters moved outside and obstructed traffic, chanting 'fund people, not bombs,' before police detained them and transported those arrested on three buses.

WATCH: Chelsea Manning among MASS ARRESTS outside Senator Schumer office as protesters demand "Stop War on Iran"



Video by @ScooterCasterNY | Licensing @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv pic.twitter.com/pzHzHHbc6W — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) April 13, 2026

Manning's Message to the Senators

In a statement, Manning — who was previously convicted of violating the Espionage Act after leaking diplomatic and military documents to WikiLeaks — said that 'the cruelties of war are not inevitable.'

'Our actions matter in shaping the course of history,' she said. 'Senators Schumer and Gillibrand have repeatedly supported weapons sales to Israel that are being used to commit atrocities across Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran. We call on Senators Schumer and Gillibrand to follow the will of New Yorkers and vote to block weapons and bulldozer sales to Israel.'

Jewish Voice for Peace also issued a statement on social media, saying that 'Senators Schumer and Gillibrand have the power to help stop this endless funding for war and genocide.' The group added that 'the US-Israel war machine is threatening the lives of millions across Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine, while millions in the US can't access healthcare and SNAP benefits.'

BREAKING: On the brink of a Senate vote to block weapons to Israel, 300 New Yorkers are risking arrest in a mass anti-war sit-in to demand that Senators Schumer and Gillibrand fund people, not bombs. We are Jewish, Palestinian, Iranian and Lebanese New Yorkers and US military… pic.twitter.com/0cxUzzjKUA — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) April 13, 2026

Schumer and Gillibrand's Track Record

The protest comes as pressure mounts on both senators over their voting history on Israeli arms sales. In February, Chuck Schumer told a gathering of Jewish leaders in New York that one of his primary responsibilities as Senate minority leader was to 'fight for aid to Israel, all the aid that Israel needs.' Last July, both Schumer and Gillibrand voted against resolutions introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders that sought to block over £502 million ($675 million) in US arms sales to Israel. even as a majority of Senate Democrats voted in favour of those measures for the first time, reflecting growing concern over humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in late March found that 60 per cent of Americans now hold an unfavourable view of Israel, up nearly 20 points from 42 per cent in 2022 — a figure that underscores the widening gap between public sentiment and the positions held by some elected officials.

Neither Schumer's nor Gillibrand's office responded to a request for comment.

The arrests mark one of the most prominent acts of civil disobedience in New York tied to the Gaza conflict, with a high-profile detainee in Manning lending the demonstration wider visibility. With a Senate vote on the arms resolution drawing closer, the protest signals that pressure on Democratic senators — particularly those in major urban constituencies — is unlikely to ease.