President Donald Trump delivered a highly unconventional address to financial leaders at the Future Investment Initiative in Miami on 27 March. The gathering of global investors expected standard economic discourse but instead received a sweeping commentary on leadership and military figures.

During a wide-ranging session, the president offered remarkable candour regarding his personal preferences for company. He explained that he prefers surrounding himself with unsuccessful people because it boosts his ego, explicitly rejecting the company of highly accomplished peers.

Praising Soleimani and Inviting Unrestricted Questions

The unexpected remarks about personal success emerged following a sprawling speech that left attendees surprised. Trump spent time discussing foreign policy, specifically referencing his 2020 decision regarding an Iranian official.

He characterised Qasem Soleimani as a 'great leader,' and a 'mad genius.' This assessment set an unpredictable tone for the remainder of his appearance at the summit.

Moving from prepared remarks, the president transitioned into an open forum. He encouraged openness, telling them, 'You can talk sex,' and 'whatever the hell you want.'

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The Value of Winning According to the President

The conversation shifted when an audience member asked about 'what leadership trait the world is missing right now,' prompting a blunt assessment. Trump pointed to victory as the ultimate necessity, replying simply, 'Well, it's winning.'

He elaborated on this philosophy by either saying 'you gotta win,' or simply mumbling before comparing global leadership to athletic competition. The president expressed admiration for the definitive nature of athletic contests.

'The one thing about sports is you break it down into, you know, a two-hour period. You don't have to wait a lifetime to find out, 'Is somebody a winner or a loser?' You got a lot of losers, mostly losers, fortunately.'

Why Surrounding Himself With 'Losers' Provides Comfort

Building upon his sports analogy, the president offered a personal revelation about his social circle. 'It's a good thing to have a lot of losers,' Trump explained.

'I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better.' These comments immediately generated audible laughter from the assembled investors.

However, the president continued to dissect his disdain for spending time with other successful individuals. 'I hate guys that are very, very successful, and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success.'

Trump: I hang out with losers because it makes be feel better. I hate guys that are very, very successful and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success. pic.twitter.com/OYNXspphxo — Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2026

Forgiving Severe Behaviour in the Name of Success

After his bold declaration, the president attempted to soften his stance. He quickly told the crowd, 'I'm only kidding, I wanna say that,' but then stopped for a second to think it over.

Seemingly thinking better of his retraction, he added, 'Eh, sort of,' maintaining the core sentiment of his original claim. This led into his final thoughts on leadership.

'People that win, it's much easier to lead when you're successful, and you win,' Trump concluded. He used a historical sports figure to illustrate how triumph often excuses flaws.

The president mentioned former NFL coach Vince Lombardi, describing him as 'very tough,' and 'sort of a violent guy.' Despite these harsh traits, Trump said, 'he won, and he got away with things because he won.'

The remarks from his public address highlight a continued focus on absolute dominance. Attendees left the gathering with a stark reminder of his transactional approach to relationships.