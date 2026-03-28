Vanessa Trump has surfaced on social media following the widely reported arrest of her partner, Tiger Woods. The high-profile pair have been romantically linked since 2025, keeping their blended families closely intertwined in the public eye.

Rather than addressing the Florida crash, Vanessa directed her followers' attention towards her teenage daughter. She reposted an Instagram update featuring 18-year-old Kai Trump enjoying the atmosphere at the Miami Open, where Kai was photographed mingling with professional players and prominent figures at the prestigious tournament.

How Kai Trump Spent Her Weekend Away From the Florida Crash

At the exact moment Woods was involved in a rollover collision on Jupiter Island, his partner's daughter was miles away in Miami. The 18-year-old was photographed socialising with prominent figures in the international tennis community. This timeline confirms neither Kai nor her mother were anywhere near the scene.

Vanessa shared an image originally posted by Jason Stacy, the trainer for world number one singles player Aryna Sabalenka. The post captured Kai beaming alongside young golf professional Allan Kournikova. Stacy's original caption read, 'Just a casual Thurs meeting these legends @kaitrump and @allankournikova. #miamiopen #WTA Into the Finals!!! @arynasabalenka.'

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Why the Jupiter Island Collision Led to a Misdemeanour Arrest

The latest legal trouble for the 50-year-old golf icon began on 27 March. He was driving a luxury SUV near his residence on Jupiter Island when his vehicle reportedly clipped another car before flipping onto its side. It is not the first time Woods has been involved in a serious road incident, having faced legal and medical scrutiny following a near-fatal crash in California in 2021.

Authorities launched an investigation into the crash and Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek addressed the media shortly after. The sheriff stated during a press conference that Woods appeared 'lethargic' and was allegedly under the influence of 'some type of medication or drug.' A breathalyser test confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the collision. However, the refusal to submit to a subsequent urine test resulted in an additional charge. Law enforcement confirmed that all individuals involved in the collision, including the occupants of the other vehicle, escaped without serious injuries.

BREAKING: Tiger Woods arrested and charged with DUI, property damage, and refusing a urine test after rolling his Range Rover on Jupiter Island. He blew 0.00 on the breathalyzer — deputies believe it was medication. His second DUI arrest in Florida. pic.twitter.com/FVEcrntW33 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 27, 2026

What This Means for the High-Profile Family Dynamic

The arrest comes at a particularly visible moment for the couple. Just days before the collision, Woods and Vanessa were seen warmly embracing at the TGL Finals in Palm Beach. Kai Trump and her 11-year-old sister Chloe were also in attendance for that event. The mother-daughter trio had formed a supportive cheering section for Woods during his much-anticipated competitive comeback. This makes the timing of the arrest all the more striking for those following the family closely.

The family's public-facing activity since the arrest has centred on the children's schedules rather than the legal proceedings. Neither Vanessa nor Donald Trump Jr. has issued a public statement about the misdemeanour charges, and no official response from either side has emerged at the time of publication. For now, the focus has shifted to the children's milestones, even as the legal proceedings against Woods continue.