Justin Bieber has been accused of hypocrisy after performing a private poolside set at an exclusive California conference attended by Palantir Technologies chief executive Alex Karp, three months after wearing an 'ICE Out' pin on the Grammy Awards red carpet in protest of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Bieber headlined the WNDR conference on 6 May 2026, an invitation-only gathering organised by entertainment executive Jeffrey Katzenberg at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California. The event, first reported by Puck's Dylan Byers, drew Fortune 100 chief executives, defence technology founders, and cultural figures including Oprah Winfrey, James Cameron, Julia Roberts, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and comedians Chris Rock and Trevor Noah.

Photos from the evening, leaked through a Rosewood employee's Instagram story, spread rapidly on social media, reigniting a debate about the limits of celebrity activism.

The Grammy Statement Behind the WNDR Performance

On 1 February 2026, Justin and Hailey Bieber arrived at the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles sporting small 'ICE Out' pins, joining Billie Eilish and other artists in a collective display of opposition to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

The pins carried a specific political charge that night, with multiple Grammy nominees delivering acceptance speeches condemning the Trump administration's deportation campaign. The cumulative effect made the ceremony one of the most politically vocal in its recent history.

Bieber did not speak publicly from the stage about immigration enforcement. His protest was limited to the pin itself. Even so, the visual resonated. For his fanbase and across social media, wearing the pin at music's most watched night carried implicit weight, a signal that the artist aligned himself with immigrant communities being targeted by federal agents.

Three months later, images of him performing an approximately 30-minute set for an audience that included the head of a company holding more than £63.5 million ($81 million) in active contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement sharpened the contrast considerably. His representatives did not respond to requests for comment on the performance or the apparent tension between the two events.

Justin Bieber performed a private concert at the Rosewood Hotel for executives of Palantir Technologies



Organization responsible for Donald Trump’s deportation database systems and for the software used in drones during the war with Iran. The info was leaked by a hotel employee. pic.twitter.com/5RR4IpRlCc — 21  (@thegala21) May 9, 2026

Palantir's Role in Deportation Infrastructure

Palantir's relationship with ICE is not incidental. The Denver-based data analytics firm, co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, has been building surveillance and case-management tools for the agency since at least 2011. A two-year investigation by Georgetown Law's Center on Privacy & Technology found that between 2008 and 2021, ICE awarded Palantir a total of £146 million ($186.6 million) in contracts, making it the agency's third largest contractor by value.

Since the start of Trump's second administration in January 2025, those contracts have expanded significantly. In April 2025, ICE awarded Palantir a £23.6 million ($30 million) sole-source contract for a platform called ImmigrationOS, the Immigration Lifecycle Operating System.

Federal procurement records reviewed by the American Immigration Council show the system is designed to aggregate data from passport records, Social Security files, IRS tax data and licence-plate readers to build AI-driven profiles of individuals for deportation targeting. According to a filing with the SEC reviewed by this reporter, Palantir has signed more than £63.5 million ($81 million) in ICE contracts since January 2025 alone.

So Justin and Hailey wore “ICE OUT” pins at the Grammys just to turn around and perform privately for Palantir executives the same company linked to ICE database systems 😭

Anything for the bag I guess. Celebrities are really so performative. https://t.co/8DCKS2N45T pic.twitter.com/xrHuoBuV5x — paddockfiles (@paddockfiles) May 9, 2026

In April 2026, 30 members of Congress led by Representatives Dan Goldman and Nydia Velázquez and Senator Ron Wyden wrote to the Department of Homeland Security demanding a full accounting of how Palantir-developed tools were being used in immigration enforcement, specifically raising concerns that those tools 'contribute to a mass surveillance ecosystem' that may be targeting US citizens. ICE has not responded publicly to that letter.

Silence, Symbolism and Celebrity Advocacy

Bieber has offered no public comment. His team did not immediately respond to requests from the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the performance's full guest list. The absence of any statement has, in itself, fuelled the debate: critics note that the artists who wore ICE Out pins at the Grammys did so as a coordinated, intentional act. A pin is a choice. So is silence.

Read more Did Hailey Bieber Mastermind Justin And Billie Eilish' OLLG Moment? Here's How She Really Reacted Did Hailey Bieber Mastermind Justin And Billie Eilish' OLLG Moment? Here's How She Really Reacted

Katzenberg's WNDR gathering sits within a broader trend of ultra-elite invitation-only conferences, where the boundaries between entertainment, politics and defence technology dissolve quietly. Alex Karp recently published a book, The Technological Republic, in which he argued that Western liberal democracies must embrace military and surveillance technology as instruments of cultural survival. His presence at a conference that also featured humanitarian voices and pop music reflects the ambiguity of these gatherings as spaces where association carries inherent meaning, regardless of the billing order.

Bieber was reported to have become the highest-paid headliner in Coachella history the previous month. Private corporate bookings of this nature can command fees well into seven figures. Whether the reported payday warranted the reputational friction is now a question his management will likely be weighing quietly.

For an artist whose Grammys pin was read by millions as a declaration of solidarity, the performance at Montecito has given his critics all the symbolism they need.