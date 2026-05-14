A CIA whistleblower has accused Dr Anthony Fauci of intentionally covering up the likely laboratory origins of Covid-19. James Erdman III, a serving CIA officer, delivered the claims under oath to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

Erdman alleged that Fauci deliberately influenced the intelligence community's assessment to steer it away from the Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis. The testimony, given as of 14 May 2026, has once again placed the contentious issue of the pandemic's source at the centre of political and scientific discussion.

CIA Whistleblower Testifies to Fauci's Intentional Role

Erdman told the committee that initial CIA analysts had strongly favoured the idea that the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, with a five-to-one internal vote supporting the lab-leak theory. He claimed this position was later altered to a more neutral stance after Fauci provided a list of experts he described as conflicted. 'Dr Fauci's role in the cover-up was intentional,' the whistleblower said as reported by Yahoo News.

Erdman asserted that Fauci used his position to shape the consultation process and the findings. The whistleblower further claimed that the handling of the COVID-19 origin assessment involved intentional actions tied to a 'cover-up'. He suggested that acknowledging a lab origin early could have changed public health decisions.

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An Instagram reel from a verified news source featured the moment, quoting Erdman directly on how policy would have differed had the American public been informed of a potential lab source in China.

Pressure on Intelligence Analysis Revealed in Senate Hearing

The hearing, led by Senator Rand Paul, heard detailed accusations of a concerted effort to downplay evidence of a laboratory incident. Erdman, who had led initiatives under former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard until April this year, described how virologists with ties to Fauci were brought in to review the assessment.

He also alleged that the CIA had engaged in unauthorised surveillance of its own staff probing the origins, including the dismissal of a contractor after a key meeting. The agency has rejected the characterisation, calling the session dishonest political theatre and reaffirming its long-standing low-confidence view that a lab leak remained possible but unproven.

Fauci has previously denied any attempt to suppress debate on Covid origins.

Debate over Pandemic Origins Continues Amid New Claims

The claims build on years of congressional investigations into the federal response to the pandemic. Lawmakers pressed for answers on whether such influence compromised the independence of intelligence work. Erdman's testimony has drawn mixed reactions in political circles. Supporters view it as a brave stand by a decorated officer willing to risk his career for the truth.

Critics argue it revives partisan divisions without introducing new evidence. Regardless, the session ensures the question of how Covid-19 began will remain under scrutiny for some time. With fresh details emerging from Washington, the focus now turns to whether additional hearings or independent reviews will follow. The whistleblower's account adds another layer to the complex legacy of the pandemic and the officials who shaped America's response to it.

The development ensures the question of Covid-19's true beginnings remains unresolved in the public mind, with implications for future preparedness against global health crises. This latest testimony has prompted renewed calls for greater transparency in how intelligence assessments are conducted on matters of global health security. It also highlights ongoing challenges in balancing national security, public health and scientific transparency.