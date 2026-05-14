A cruise ship docked in Bordeaux, France, has been placed under lockdown, with more than 1,700 passengers and crew confined onboard following a suspected norovirus outbreak that left one elderly passenger dead and dozens ill.

The vessel, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, had been on a multi-stop European voyage when it arrived in Bordeaux, where medical concerns quickly escalated after reports of gastrointestinal symptoms among passengers.

Rapid Spread of Gastrointestinal Illness Onboard

Around 50 passengers reported symptoms consistent with acute gastroenteritis, including vomiting and diarrhoea - classic signs of norovirus infection, a highly contagious virus known for spreading quickly in enclosed environments such as cruise ships.

Passenger Death Prompts Urgent Containment Response

The lockdown was triggered after the death of a 92-year-old passenger on Sunday, though authorities have not confirmed a direct link between the death and the outbreak. The Ambassador Cruise Line said that the deceased did not have any symptoms of norovirus, and the cause of death has yet to be established, The Guardian reported.

Despite the uncertainty, French officials moved quickly to isolate the ship, citing the high transmissibility of norovirus in crowded, shared environments.

All passengers were required to remain onboard while medical teams monitored and treated those affected.

Passengers Recount Events Leading Up to the Lockdown

Several passengers noticed unusual activities on board, with one passenger telling the BBC that they were 'not allowed to help ourselves at the self-service buffet'.

She also recalled that staff removed condiments, while knives and forks were handed to them wrapped up. The pools and jacuzzi were also closed.

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She also stated that one passenger was sick on the bus in front of her, while another was on the deck.

Another passenger said they were informed about sick passengers after departing Liverpool, adding that people who got ill were isolating in their cabins.

Strict Quarantine Measures and Onboard Response

Authorities have enforced isolation protocols, with symptomatic passengers separated and treated by onboard medical staff. Enhanced sanitation procedures have also been implemented to reduce further transmission risk.

'We would like to reassure guests that we take any illnesses aboard our fleet extremely seriously. Enhanced sanitation and prevention protocols were immediately implemented across the ship in line with established public health procedures following the initial reports of illness', the Ambassador Cruise Line said in a statement.

The company also stated that medical consultations were being offered free of charge to passengers.

Asymptomatic Passengers Allowed to Disembark

Following investigation and medical consultations, French authorities have allowed asymptomatic passengers to exit the ship, while isolation guidelines will continue for those affected, 'along with reinforced preventative measures and hygiene protocols on board', the BBC reported.

Norovirus Risk Highlights Cruise Ship Vulnerabilities

Norovirus is one of the most common causes of gastroenteritis outbreaks worldwide and spreads through contaminated food, surfaces, or close person-to-person contact. Cruise ships are particularly vulnerable due to shared dining areas, cabins, and entertainment spaces.

Epidemiologists note that outbreaks can escalate rapidly in such confined settings, often requiring immediate quarantine and intensive cleaning protocols to prevent further spread.