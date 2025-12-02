Australia's upcoming under-16 social media ban has sparked international debate, particularly in the UK, where lawmakers, safety experts, and parents are watching closely.

From 10 December, Australia will require major platforms to block or eject users under 16 or face multimillion-dollar penalties, a world-first attempt to sharply curtail youth exposure to harmful online content.

While the UK is not pursuing a similar ban at present, the question of whether it should follow Australia's example is gaining traction.

How Australia's Ban Will Work

Under Australian law, any platform deemed an 'age-restricted social media service' must demonstrate it is taking adequate steps to prevent under-16s from accessing its systems. The list includes Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, Threads, Reddit, X, and Kick. Companies that fail to comply could reportedly face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars.

Meta has confirmed it will begin deactivating under-16 accounts from 4 December, encouraging young users to download their photos and videos before losing access. Snap says it will allow users to deactivate their accounts for up to three years—effectively until they turn 16—but warns that popular features like Snap streaks will end.

The timing is significant because the ban arrives just as the Australian school year ends, leaving millions of children facing their first major break without social media. Meanwhile, teachers and cyber-safety experts say the move is intended to mirror historic public-safety shifts.

A Mixed Reaction From Young Users

According to reports, the response among Aussie teens has ranged from anxiety to resignation. Content creators like 15-year-old Shar fear losing hard-earned followings. She said it took 'so long to gain 4,000 followers' to promote her music, and now 'every last person... will be gone.'

Another teen creator, Zoey, who posts to nearly 50,000 TikTok followers, has urged under-16s to migrate to platforms not currently banned, such as Lemon8.

She has also advised her audience on ways to circumvent age detection, though TikTok says its systems can identify who is actually using an account. Zoey launched a petition asking the government to lower the age limit to 13; it drew more than 43,000 signatures before closing.

Some teens, however, welcome the break. Fourteen-year-old Maxine Steel, who voluntarily deleted her apps last year, said life without social media has been 'the most vivid and animated environment' she has experienced, especially while attending a phone-free leadership camp

The UK Watches, but Is Not Following—Yet

The UK government has stated that an under-16 ban is not currently planned, but it has been a subject of discussion for a very long time in the parliament.

Instead, the UK is prioritising implementation of the Online Safety Act, which compels platforms to assess risks, remove harmful content, and incorporate age-assurance mechanisms. According to reports, Ofcom, the regulator of the act, can issue fines up to 10% of a company's global revenue for violations.

UK advocates for a ban cite the same concerns driving Australia's decision: rising youth anxiety, exposure to exploitation, and widespread access to age-restricted content. Many critics have suggested that a ban would help the nation control the grooming crisis that has been looming and growing rapidly.

Furthermore, Australia remains the test case, and the world, including the UK, is watching to see whether the ban delivers the safety benefits it promises or introduces new complications in an increasingly digital childhood.