A viral post on Xsparked widespread outrage after claiming Spotify had introduced a 'Customisable Spotify Wrapped,' only for users to later discover that the announcement came from a parody account.

A post shared on X on 2 December claimed that Spotify would allow Premium users to edit their top five artists and songs in the upcoming Spotify Wrapped. The message, posted by an account called Daily Noud, stated that the feature would be exclusive to paying subscribers. Within hours, it amassed over 7 million views, thousands of reposts, and heavy engagement from users across the platform.

Spotify will allow users to customize their top 5 artists and songs in this year’s Wrapped for the first time.



Exclusive to Premium users.pic.twitter.com/pRprFkXJrJ — Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) December 1, 2025

Online Response

Much of the reaction online was sharply negative. Many users criticised the supposed update, arguing that editable rankings would undermine the purpose of Spotify Wrapped entirely.

'Spotify really said "pay us to lie about your music taste" and people gonna do it anyway.'

'Performative music taste final boss,' and 'does this not defeat the purpose of Spotify Wrapped...?' were only some of the comments that proliferated on X.

As the post spread further, users began inspecting the Daily Noud profile more closely. They noticed a banner stating 'Parody Account' directly beneath the account name. That detail confirmed the announcement was a joke, though by that stage the claim had already circulated widely enough to convince many users that it was genuine.

Despite the revelation of the account being a 'joke' account and the post being fake, some netizens remained annoyed with the platform saying 'bruh, i didn't even realize it was a fake account cause this is some dumb shit spotify would come up with.'

The situation also demonstrated how easily posts about Spotify Wrapped attract attention in the weeks leading up to its annual release. As users prepare for the familiar flood of personalised graphics, any hint of a change can create a surge of discussion.

What Spotify Wrapped Actually Is

Spotify Wrapped is a marketing campaign launched annually between 29 November and 6 December, beginning in 2016. It provides users with a detailed summary of their activity on the platform from 01 January through early to mid-November. The feature presents the top five artists, songs, and genres a user listened to most, along with colourful graphics designed for social media sharing.

Creators on the platform also receive their own version of Spotify Wrapped. This includes statistics such as how many times their content was streamed that year. The campaign additionally shares broader platform-wide data, offering insight into global listening trends during the same period.

Wrapped has become one of Spotify's most effective promotional tools. Millions of users post their results each year, contributing to a spike in attention for the platform.

A Review of the Past Year's Listening Habits

People often respond to Spotify Wrapped with enthusiasm and curiosity, eager to see how their listening habits have changed over the year. Many share their top artists and songs on social media, seeking validation and connection with friends. Some express surprise or even shock at unexpected discoveries, while others reflect on their musical journey. Overall, it's a popular way for users to celebrate their individual tastes and look back on the year through music.

This organic sharing has historically boosted Spotify's ranking on app stores during the release period. Marketing teams have supported each year's launch with billboards and television adverts to amplify the campaign further.