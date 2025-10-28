Actor Jesse Eisenberg made a brief public appearance in New York City on 25 October 2025 to promote the third instalment of the Now You See Me franchise, titled Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

The event took place at Hudson Yards and featured Eisenberg performing a card trick alongside New York-based magician Noah Levine. The performance was part of a promotional campaign for the film and included a surprise ticket giveaway to an early screening.

The event was not billed as a major spectacle, and Eisenberg's participation was described as casual and interactive. According to ComingSoon.net, Eisenberg engaged with passers-by and performed a single card trick, which was met with polite applause rather than theatrical fanfare.

Promotional Context for the Film

Eisenberg reprises his role as J. Daniel 'Danny' Atlas, the leader of the Four Horsemen, in the upcoming film. Now You See Me: Now You Don't continues the story of the illusionist group as they team up with a new generation of performers.

The cast includes returning actors Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Isla Fisher, alongside newcomers Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt.

The film is scheduled for release later this year and is expected to explore themes of deception, collaboration, and technological sleight-of-hand. The Hudson Yards event was one of several low-profile promotional efforts designed to build anticipation without relying on large-scale stunts.

Eisenberg handed out tickets to select attendees after the card trick, prompting cheers from the crowd. However, the giveaway was limited and not part of a broader campaign.

Keeping the Illusion Grounded

While the Now You See Me films are known for their cinematic illusions and elaborate heists, Eisenberg's real-life performance was intentionally modest. The card trick, performed with assistance from magician Noah Levine, involved basic sleight-of-hand and did not incorporate any special effects or props.

The trick was performed in a street-style format, with Eisenberg interacting directly with a small group of onlookers. The simplicity of the act was consistent with the film's promotional tone, which aims to highlight character development and ensemble storytelling over spectacle.

Public Reaction and Media Coverage

The event drew a moderate crowd, with fans and curious pedestrians gathering to watch the brief performance. Social media posts captured the moment, but reactions remained measured. Eisenberg did not present himself as a professional magician, and the card trick was framed as a nod to his character rather than a demonstration of personal skill.

Jesse Eisenberg performed a magic trick to strangers in the middle of New York City.



He then gave everyone watching a ticket to the first-ever screening of ‘NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DONT’. pic.twitter.com/hcpnZod85w — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 27, 2025

The actor has previously stated that he learned basic sleight-of-hand techniques for the original Now You See Me film, but does not consider himself a magician.

Jesse Eisenberg's appearance at Hudson Yards offered a restrained and accessible moment of promotion for Now You See Me: Now You Don't. The card trick, performed with magician Noah Levine, served as a symbolic gesture rather than a headline-grabbing stunt. Fans who attended the event received early screening tickets, but the overall tone remained low-key and focused on audience engagement.

As the film's release approaches, Lionsgate is expected to continue its promotional efforts with similarly modest events, keeping the focus on character-driven storytelling rather than elaborate illusions.