Jesse Eisenberg, best known for his roles in The Social Network and Now You See Me, has revealed that he is donating one of his kidneys to a stranger, a rare act of altruism that has captured public attention. The 42-year-old Oscar-nominated actor shared the news during a live appearance on the TODAY show, confirming that his surgery is scheduled to take place in mid-December 2025.

The decision marks a significant step in Eisenberg's ongoing commitment to helping others, having already been a regular blood donor for years.

A Selfless Decision

Speaking on 30 October 2025, Eisenberg told viewers that he would be undergoing an altruistic kidney donation in six weeks' time. He said the decision came naturally after his long-standing habit of donating blood, explaining that he had become 'bitten by the blood donation bug'. The actor added that he was 'so excited to do it'.

According to RWJ Barnabas Health, an altruistic donation is when a person donates a kidney to someone they do not know, a process known as non-directed donation. In these cases, the donor's kidney is matched with a recipient suffering from advanced kidney disease, often through a donor chain that allows multiple transplants to take place. Eisenberg described it as 'essentially risk-free and so needed', emphasising how such acts can trigger a network of life-saving operations.

How the Donation Process Works

Eisenberg went on to explain the mechanics of the kidney matching system. Using a simple example, he said that if a patient in Kansas City needed a kidney but their relative was not a match, an altruistic donor like himself could still provide one. His kidney would go to that patient, while the relative's kidney could then be passed to another matching recipient, creating a continuous exchange that benefits several patients at once.

The actor first considered donating a kidney a decade ago but never received a response after contacting an unnamed organisation. His renewed interest came recently during a conversation with a doctor friend, who referred him to NYU Langone Health in New York City. Eisenberg said he was admitted the next day for a full medical evaluation and is now scheduled to undergo surgery in mid-December 2025.

Tackling the Organ Shortage

Eisenberg's decision comes at a time when the United States faces a significant shortage of organ donors. As of September 2024, around 90,000 people were on the national transplant list awaiting a kidney, according to data from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Altruistic donations like Eisenberg's are seen as critical to reducing that number, as they can initiate donor chains and increase the total number of successful transplants.

Despite the complexity of the process, Eisenberg explained that the system offers safeguards for donors and their families. Referring to the National Kidney Registry's family voucher programme, he said that altruistic donors can designate relatives to receive priority for a kidney donation in the future if they ever need one. Eisenberg confirmed that he has already listed his family members, calling the arrangement 'risk-free for my family as well'.

A Lifelong Commitment to Giving

Beyond organ donation, Eisenberg has long been an advocate for giving back. During his TODAY appearance, presenter Craig Melvin mentioned a previous blood drive held by the programme, prompting Eisenberg to speak about his passion for donating blood. He joked that he had 'so much blood' and felt he 'should spill it', before adding that he genuinely enjoys doing it, even if he cannot fully explain why.