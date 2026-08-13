From relentless tapping and loud sniffing to colleagues who make every conversation about their children, office workers have revealed the little habits that can quietly drive everyone else mad.

Every workplace has its own unwritten rules. Don't take someone else's lunch, don't monopolise the meeting room and, perhaps most importantly, don't become that colleague.

Office workers discussing workplace pet peeves on Reddit have shared the behaviours that irritate them most, from distracting noises to questionable office etiquette. While some habits are completely unconscious, others appear to test the limits of what is acceptable in a shared workspace.

The Colleague Who Taps, Clicks and Hums All Day

Repetitive noises were among the biggest complaints. One office worker described sitting opposite a colleague who spent the day tapping her nails on the desk, clicking her tongue, humming and quietly reading emails aloud.

Even headphones didn't solve the problem. The tapping was apparently so constant that they claimed they could still feel the vibrations through the shared desk.

Pen clicking, foot tapping and whistling also featured heavily in the discussion. One worker who admitted to being 'that annoying colleague' explained they often weren't aware they were making the noise, adding that repetitive movements could be soothing.

'I Need a Word' Can Cause Instant Panic

Few workplace phrases trigger anxiety quite like 'I need a word'.

One employee recalled a colleague who would walk over, say the phrase and offer no explanation. On one occasion, the urgent conversation turned out to be about signing a birthday card for the receptionist.

Another worker received a message from a senior manager asking if they had 'a moment for an important chat'. The manager then took two hours to reply, leaving the employee fearing the worst.

The supposedly important conversation? A forgotten timesheet.

Taking Your Shoes Off at Work

Sometimes the problem isn't what a colleague is doing, but what everyone else is forced to smell.

One office worker recalled sitting near someone whose feet smelled so strongly they eventually asked her to put her shoes back on.

The colleague reportedly disagreed, insisting her feet 'smelled lovely'.

Others shared stories of people putting their bare feet on desks, suggesting that removing your shoes in a shared office is best avoided unless you're certain those around you won't mind.

The Smoker Who Adds Body Spray

Smoking breaks also drew criticism, particularly when colleagues returned smelling of cigarettes before spraying body spray or deodorant to cover the odour.

Rather than solving the problem, workers said the combination simply created two overpowering smells competing for attention.

Others complained that stale cigarette smoke lingered on colleagues' clothes long after they returned to their desks.

When Everything Becomes a Parenting Story

Having children can provide an endless source of conversation, but some workers said it can become exhausting when every discussion somehow circles back to parenthood.

One colleague described a co-worker who linked almost every situation to raising children, whether it was losing something, bringing a packed lunch or even sneezing.

As another commenter pointed out, the issue wasn't that the colleague enjoyed being a parent, but that every conversation somehow became about it.

The Never-Ending Sniff

Constant sniffing was another common frustration, with one worker describing a colleague who repeatedly sniffed while speaking to clients on the phone.

However, another commenter offered an important reminder: persistent sniffing can be linked to medical conditions, meaning what appears inconsiderate may be something a person has little control over.

It's worth bearing that in mind before confronting a colleague about a habit that irritates you.

The Smallest Habits Can Feel the Biggest

Most of these behaviours aren't examples of serious workplace misconduct. They're minor habits: a pen clicking, someone humming or yet another story about someone's children.

But after spending hours alongside the same colleagues every day, even the smallest irritation can feel magnified.

The discussion also suggests many of these habits are completely unconscious. The person clicking their pen or whistling quietly may have no idea they're doing it.

Perhaps the best office rule is a simple one: before assuming everyone else is the problem, take a moment to consider your own habits.

Most Workers Would Rather Stay Quiet

The discussion also raises a broader question: what happens when these habits go unchallenged?

Research published by HRZone found many UK office workers would rather tolerate irritating behaviour than report it. A 2007 survey of more than 1,000 employees by HR services provider Ceridian found that 58% would not complain to their manager about an annoying colleague, while two-thirds said they would not approach HR.

The survey identified behaviours such as colleagues avoiding work, arguing in open-plan offices, gossiping and holding loud private conversations as common sources of workplace stress.

So, while humming at your desk may not warrant a visit to HR, the discussion serves as a reminder that what seems like a harmless habit to one person can become a genuine source of frustration for everyone sitting nearby.