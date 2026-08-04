Racist abuse against NHS workers is becoming more overt, with some patients refusing treatment from non-white healthcare professionals and directing slurs such as 'dirty foreigners' and 'monkeys' at staff, according to a new survey by the Society of Radiographers (SoR).

The findings, published on Tuesday, prompted renewed calls from both the professional body and NHS Employers for stronger action against discrimination in healthcare settings. NHS staff have long reported experiencing racism in the workplace, but the Society of Radiographers said its latest survey suggests the problem has intensified over the past 18 months.

Members described patients becoming increasingly willing to express racist views openly, with several recounting incidents in which colleagues were verbally abused or rejected solely because of their ethnicity.

NHS Staff Describe Racism Becoming More Open

Among those speaking publicly was Paul Awah, a diagnostic radiographer based in Bedfordshire who is originally from Nigeria. He said racist remarks from patients have become noticeably more common.

'It's definitely got worse – people are more expressive now,' Awah said. 'What used to be something people wouldn't say, now the rhetoric has changed.'

Awah also said some patients have claimed they could not understand him despite English being the only language he speaks.

The Society of Radiographers described the trend as both 'noticeable' and 'unacceptable', calling the reported behaviour 'unconscionable' and 'a poor reflection on society'.

The survey gathered numerous accounts from frontline staff. One radiographer said patients regularly complained about the skin colour of healthcare workers. Another recalled hearing colleagues described as 'dirty foreigners', while one respondent said they had witnessed a colleague being called 'a monkey' by a patient.

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A sonographer of Asian descent working in the Midlands said several patients had told her, 'This country isn't the same, with all those people coming over here, taking our jobs.' She said such comments had become 'more prevalent', adding that people now appear more willing to voice those views openly.

Patients Reportedly Refusing Treatment Based on Ethnicity

The survey also documented multiple incidents in which patients allegedly rejected care from healthcare workers because of their race.

One respondent said a white man refused to allow a sonographer to scan his pregnant wife, reportedly telling staff, 'I don't want anyone from any ethnic background touching my woman.'

Another said a patient refused to let a Black radiographer carry out a chest X-ray because 'black people frighten me'.

While the survey reflects the experiences of Society of Radiographers members rather than every NHS worker, the organisation said the consistency of the responses points to an alarming pattern of racist behaviour directed at frontline healthcare professionals.

NHS Employers echoed those concerns, describing the findings as 'absolutely unacceptable'. Ben Morrin, deputy chief executive and director of communications at NHS Employers, said no member of NHS staff should have to face racism while carrying out their job.

'Every member of NHS staff deserves to work in an environment where they feel safe, respected and valued. Racism has no place in the NHS,' Morrin said.

He added that NHS organisations are expected to tackle racist behaviour through the NHS Staff Standards, which require employers to take meaningful action to prevent and respond to racism, support staff who experience discrimination and ensure there are clear consequences for unacceptable behaviour.

Morrin also urged patients and members of the public to recognise the dedication of healthcare professionals and treat them with respect, noting that NHS staff continue to provide care under significant pressure every day.

The Society of Radiographers similarly said abuse based on race should never be accepted as part of working in healthcare. It warned that discrimination not only harms individual staff members but also risks undermining the inclusive environment needed to deliver safe patient care.