Savannah James says sales associates at Hermès in Milan and Chanel in Paris were fired after she and close friend April McDaniel complained about how they were treated during luxury shopping trips. The women say the disputes ended with shut‑down stores, private shopping sessions and champagne and caviar, placing their account at the centre of a wider conversation about high‑end customer service and celebrity influence.

'One time we went to Milan, they treated us like sh*t,' McDaniel said while recalling the Hermès visit. James, the wife of NBA star LeBron James, said the pair had a scheduled appointment but were initially made to feel unwelcome.

Hermès Milan Appointment Dispute

McDaniel said she challenged the staff response and warned the saleswoman: 'We'll be back for you. I'll be right back. Baby you caught the wrong one today.' She added that James was 'very nice, not I', presenting herself as the person who chose to escalate the complaint.

The pair said the Hermès boutique's approach changed after McDaniel contacted senior company figures. McDaniel claimed the saleswoman was fired, while James said the store was closed so that they could shop privately.

James said they were taken to a private room, where staff provided champagne and caviar. She added that employees 'brought out everything', allowing her to browse bathing suits, silverware and other goods during the visit.

Chanel Paris Bag Exchange

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James and McDaniel said they had a separate confrontation at a Chanel store in Paris after James reached for a small bag on display.

'Chanel too. Remember that in Paris? That was crazy,' McDaniel said, before James described the response from a male sales associate.

James recalled the employee saying: 'Don't touch. Put back.' She said the instruction caught her off guard because there was no notice telling customers that the item could not be handled.

James said brands normally make restrictions clear when merchandise is genuinely off limits. 'Typically when it's like a exclusive situation, it'll say don't touch. I can read. Very much so. And I can see very clearly. And there was nothing that said don't touch,' she said.

Complaint and Claimed Outcome

McDaniel said James decided immediately to complain about the Chanel encounter. She recalled telling the sales associate: 'Oh, you're fired. Be right back.'

The women said Chanel then closed the store, mirroring what they say happened after the Hermès disagreement. 'They shut that whole store down,' James said, adding that she told the assistant: 'Sir, today's not the day.'

She’s not Savannah James but She’s a business owner with high profile clients who’s net worth is around $15 Million. Yeah She could definitely get cats fired if they talking crazy lol https://t.co/1OEna1HnbJ — The Man About Tech (@Vyyyper) August 9, 2026

An X post carrying footage of the conversation repeated the women's allegation that Hermès and Chanel sales staff were 'FIRED after they treated Savannah and April poorly'. The post showed how the podcast exchange moved on to social media, where the alleged contrast between the women's initial treatment and the claimed response became the focus.

What Their Account Does and Does Not Show

The conversation raises questions about how luxury retailers handle customer complaints and what can happen when grievances reach senior management. It also leaves important points unresolved, as neither sales associate is identified or heard responding in the podcast discussion.

The podcast does not state why staff allegedly behaved as they did. The claimed firings, store closures and private service remain James and McDaniel's account of the two shopping visits.

Asked whether the Chanel exchange had put her off the brand, James said she wanted to make a point about how she expected to be treated. 'I'm proving a point. You're fired, 'You do not get my money, sir.''

McDaniel said she did not rely on James's famous surname when pursuing the complaints. 'I'm just very resourceful. Like, I don't use any names,' she said, describing how she believed she secured the companies' attention.