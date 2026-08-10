Recent footage of Donald Trump exhibiting a repetitive leg-tapping habit while boarding Air Force One in New Jersey has ignited widespread 'dementia tic' fears online. The 80-year-old was filmed strolling across the runway en route to Washington DC following a weekend of golf, prompting intense scrutiny of his physical health, with viewers labelling his state as 'declining.'

To recall, this intense focus on his physical condition follows a string of heavily analysed public appearances. Previously, viewers alleged he could not walk in a straight line, suggesting a pronounced limp that caused health fears to rocket among political commentators.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these online medical claims, and all speculation regarding his health remains unconfirmed.

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Donald Trump Leg-Tapping Habit Sparks Health Fears

The latest clip shared on X shows the politician dressed in a blue suit and a white and gold USA cap. He is seen boarding Air Force One after a weekend at Trump National Bedminster, walking across the airport runway. The caption accompanying the video urged viewers to closely notice his appearance, and almost immediately, users flooded the comments to point out a highly specific movement.

One viewer noted he kept tapping his leg for some reason, while another asked, 'What is up with tapping the leg?' The commentary quickly turned darker, with one user describing the scene as 'The walking dead.' A fourth chimed in to suggest the tap to his right leg is a 'dementia tic,' an assertion the original poster replied to with, 'Indeed.'

Social Media Fuels Dementia Tic Health Fears

Commentators have noted how quickly a brief runway walk can spiral into a full medical diagnosis on the internet. Online observers questioned whether he was slapping his leg as a physical tic he cannot control, or simply as a self-soothing habit. One user pointed out the motion, questioning whether it is a new development or just happening far more frequently.

This runway episode arrived shortly after he debuted a fourth new look in a single week, having been savagely ridiculed for a recent hair makeover. Yet, it is his physical dexterity that remains the core focus for critics online. Some social media users simply labelled him a disaster, pointing out that this compulsive motion has happened multiple times previously.

WATCH: Here’s Donald Trump boarding Air Force One en route to Washington DC, after spending the weekend at Trump National Bedminster!



Notice about his appearance? pic.twitter.com/JEkUHuMzUn — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) August 9, 2026

Bruised Hands Speculation Follows Leg-Tapping Habit Video

The online frenzy surrounding this specific behaviour is hardly an isolated incident. While the runway footage is recent, separate speculation came at the start of the month when onlookers could not help but glare at his hands. His hands appeared bruised and swollen, setting off a completely separate wave of concern, with critics reportedly saying his hands were 'rotting.'

Some social media users even compared his fingers to stuffed sausages. One image that surfaced online showed his hands clasped together, and the caption boldly claimed his hands appeared to be rotting more than usual that day, naturally sparking a massive debate across timelines. Viewers claimed they looked puffy and stated they could spot distinct bruising.

AI Images And Bruising Spark More Conspiracies

Adding to the bizarre visual narrative, he was recently mocked for posting an obviously AI-enhanced photograph following a weekend event. Trump attended the golf event, joining nine-time major champion Gary Player and the governor of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Instead of a standard press shot, the digitally altered image raised further questions among critics.

Meanwhile, a separate worrying picture featuring 'multiple huge bruises' and a white mark on his arm only added fuel to the relentless health conspiracies pushed by social media users. Some political analysts suggest this intense online scrutiny of every step and shadow reflects the demanding reality of modern political campaigns.