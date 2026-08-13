A customer has taken aim at tipping culture after a self-service kiosk appeared to ask him for a tip despite there being no employee in sight to serve him.

The bizarre moment, shared online, quickly struck a nerve with thousands of people who questioned why customers are increasingly being prompted to pay extra when they have ordered, collected and completed the transaction themselves.

The Kiosk Asked for a Tip

The frustration began when the customer reached the payment stage of a self-service transaction and was presented with a tipping option.

There was no waiter taking an order, no cashier handling the purchase and, according to the customer's account, no employee had served him directly. He had used the machine himself, yet the screen still gave him the familiar choice of leaving a gratuity.

The customer questioned why he should be expected to tip when the entire interaction had effectively been handled by himself and a machine.

Rather than rewarding a person for providing personal service, the prompt appeared to turn tipping into another routine part of the checkout process.

The incident struck a familiar chord online, particularly among customers already frustrated by the growing number of payment screens that ask for gratuities in situations where tipping was traditionally uncommon.

Customers Say Tipping Has Gone Too Far

The post triggered a flood of comments from people who said they had encountered similar prompts.

One commenter joked that if the customer had performed all the work, perhaps the machine should be tipping him instead.

Another person quipped, 'You're tipping yourself, duh.'

Others took a more serious view, arguing that businesses should simply pay workers properly rather than relying on customers to provide additional money through increasingly widespread tip requests.

One commenter recalled working as a cashier and claimed employees were once prohibited from accepting tips. They found it particularly strange that companies now appear comfortable asking customers for gratuities even when much of the traditional service interaction has disappeared.

Another commenter summed up the frustration by asking, 'Who is tipping at a self-checkout?'

The Machine Did the Work

The situation became even more amusing because the customer was not simply standing at a traditional counter while an employee completed the transaction. He was using a self-service system.

Modern kiosks are designed to reduce the need for staff involvement by allowing customers to browse menus, place orders, customise purchases and pay without speaking to a cashier. That convenience is precisely what made the tip request appear so contradictory to many commenters.

One user described the situation as companies effectively removing the human from the service process before asking the customer to pay a service-related gratuity.

Another joked that customers should simply 'tip myself after all that'.

There was also plenty of sarcasm. Some commenters joked about finding ways to enter a negative tip, effectively turning the gratuity screen into a discount button.

One user claimed that if a custom option allowed negative numbers, they would try it. Another joked that after adding enough zeroes, the machine could theoretically end up owing the customer billions.

The comments were clearly tongue-in-cheek, but they highlighted just how irritated some customers have become with tipping prompts.