Hannah Waddingham has said she realised at about 15 that the male dominance normalised within her family had shaped attitudes towards women, while her Ted Lasso character, Rebecca Welton, did not recognise similar conditioning until much later in life.

The actress made the comparison during a video conversation shared by NPR, reflecting on what she saw as similarities between her upbringing and Rebecca's fictional story.

Hannah Waddingham Says She Saw It at 15

The discussion centred on Rebecca's relationship with her mother, Deborah, played by Harriet Walter, and how their scenes reveal the beliefs Rebecca absorbed as a child.

Waddingham said Rebecca had 'clearly been indoctrinated from birth, by this mother.' Deborah, she explained, encouraged her daughter to believe, 'In a very passive way and playful way, that women are inferior to men.'

It is a particularly revealing interpretation of Rebecca's character. She is presented as a powerful businesswoman who believes she understands feminism and can recognise sexism when she encounters it.

However, Ted Lasso gradually explores how much of Rebecca's worldview was shaped within a family environment that, according to Waddingham's interpretation, placed men above women. Waddingham said that pattern extends well beyond the series.

'We've been passively indoctrinated generationally, that women are less than, for sure,' she said. 'I was myself.'

The actress then described the point at which she believed her own experience diverged from Rebecca's. While Rebecca does not make the connection until later in life, Waddingham said she began questioning those attitudes during her teenage years.

'The sliding doors of myself and Rebecca Welton, is that Rebecca doesn't realise until she's the age she is,' Waddingham said, adding, 'whereas I realised when I was about 15.'

That difference appears to have informed how Waddingham approaches the role. Rebecca's journey is not simply about recognising how others have treated her. It also involves confronting attitudes she had previously accepted as normal.

What Her Ted Lasso Character Missed

Waddingham said there was 'a male dominance' within her family and that her mother had also been influenced by it. 'My mum was also indoctrinated by it, I don't mind saying so,' she said.

Read more Bel Powley Reveals Why She 'Strongly Disagrees' With JK Rowling Ahead of Harry Potter Role Bel Powley Reveals Why She 'Strongly Disagrees' With JK Rowling Ahead of Harry Potter Role

Her comments were not presented as a detailed account of specific incidents, and Waddingham did not attempt to provide a comprehensive history of her family. Instead, she used the comparison with Rebecca to explain how she believes gender expectations can pass between generations through attitudes, habits and assumptions treated as ordinary.

That interpretation is central to Waddingham's reading of Rebecca. Rather than identifying one specific moment in which the character is taught that women are inferior, she described the message as something embedded in Rebecca's upbringing.

Waddingham said it had been 'interesting' to play a woman who 'thinks she's a feminist but perhaps isn't,' while describing herself as someone who 'very much is.'

Rebecca presents herself as independent, but the series repeatedly examines whether she has fully applied those principles to her own relationships and choices. Waddingham, meanwhile, said she recognised similar conditioning earlier in her own life.

One commenter praised Waddingham and the discussion, describing herself as a single mother trying to teach her teenage son that 'no one is superior to another, and no one would exist without women.' She added, 'I cannot let the manosphere get him.'

The response illustrated how Waddingham's remarks resonated beyond fans of the Apple TV+ series. Although the conversation focused on a fictional character, Waddingham used Rebecca's experience to discuss her broader view of how gender expectations can become normalised across generations.

Hannah Waddingham's Red Carpet Stand

Waddingham has previously spoken out against behaviour she considered sexist, including during a widely shared exchange at the Olivier Awards in 2024.

While attending the ceremony, which she hosted, Waddingham confronted a photographer who reportedly asked her to 'show leg' on the red carpet. Rather than comply, she challenged the request.

'Oh my God, you'd never say that to a man, my friend,' she responded. She then indicated that she would move away if similar comments continued. 'Don't say "show me leg." No,' Waddingham said. 'Have some manners.'

Footage of the exchange circulated widely online and showed Waddingham challenging what she regarded as a double standard in how women and men are treated at public events.

Her latest comments about Rebecca explore a related issue from a different perspective. The Ted Lasso character, in Waddingham's interpretation, spent years without fully recognising how gender expectations had shaped her outlook.

Waddingham said her own recognition came considerably earlier, at about 15, giving her a personal point of comparison when portraying Rebecca's later-life reckoning.