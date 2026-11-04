Marjorie Taylor Greene compared Donald Trump to a lying salesman on X ahead of Tuesday's US midterm elections, following a television interview in which she accused the president of betraying voters.

The former Georgia congresswoman was once among Trump's most committed allies. First elected in 2020, she backed him during his years outside the White House and supported his return in 2024. Their relationship fractured after he returned to office, with Greene accusing him of abandoning campaign commitments.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Challenges Trump's Sales Pitch

Greene criticised Trump's reported proposal to provide all Americans with $5,000 payments (£3,728) if Republicans won the midterms. In her X post, she contrasted that offer with earlier promises involving DOGE and tariff payments.

She accused Trump of spending the previous two years 'failing to deliver the other promised DOGE and tariff checks to the American people.'

Greene likened him to a bad home salesman, describing him as 'lying and making up ridiculous claims about a piece of crap product he's selling as he refuses to leave your living room.'

Her criticism extended beyond the proposed payments. In the television interview before the election, she argued that voters would judge Trump on promises concerning foreign wars and the release of the Epstein files.

'I think it's a complete referendum on Donald Trump,' Greene stated. 'His betrayal was that he promised no more foreign wars and to bring world peace, and he didn't release the Epstein files.'

Greene cited those commitments as grounds for her accusation of betrayal. Her disagreements with Trump also concerned the Iran war, his continued support for Israel and his position on cryptocurrency regulation.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Trump's Priorities

Greene also argued that Trump was out of touch with voters' cost-of-living concerns. She criticised him for 'bragging about a ballroom and his big donors and having these big fancy dinners.'

She questioned his appearance at Washington's Reflecting Pool on the eve of the election, arguing that he should have concentrated on issues affecting the voters he needed to reach.

The criticism also encompassed Republican leaders in Congress. Greene had herself belonged to the Republican House majority during the first year of Trump's second presidency, before leaving office.

She argued that House Speaker Mike Johnson and her former Republican colleagues 'never, ever stood up to Donald Trump and pushed their own agenda in the House of Representatives and in the Senate.'

Her remarks questioned both the president's priorities and the willingness of Republican lawmakers to challenge him. They followed months of public disagreements between Greene and the president she had previously supported.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Break With Trump

Before their dispute, Greene was frequently photographed wearing a MAGA hat during her early years in politics and a MAGA face mask during the pandemic.

Trump withdrew his support for Greene in late 2025. She told reporters she had been 'called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for, and I gave him my loyalty for free.'

Greene subsequently announced her resignation and left Congress earlier this year. By February, she had described MAGA as 'all a lie.'

In later television interviews, Greene maintained that she remained conservative while expressing distrust of Trump. In August, she met Tucker Carlson, Thomas Massie and Joe Kent, who had also broken with the president.

In her former Georgia district, Republican Rep. Clay Fuller faced Democrat Shawn Harris in Tuesday's general election. Fuller had defeated Harris in the special election to succeed Greene.

Fuller defeated Harris again on Tuesday, winning a full term. He had previously won the special election by nearly 12 percentage points in a district Trump carried by 37 points in 2024.