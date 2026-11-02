President Donald Trump alleged without evidence that billionaire George Soros paid hecklers $250 (€223 and £186) each to disrupt his campaign rally in Salina, Kansas, on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Trump also mocked their 'weak voices' as supporters chanted 'USA' during his final campaign stop ahead of Tuesday's US midterm elections.

The rally took place at Hangar 509 at Salina Regional Airport, where Trump urged voters to re-elect Republican Senator Roger Marshall. Marshall faces Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton, a pastor whom the president had been criticising when the first interruption occurred. Trump was also campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ty Masterson.

Donald Trump Accuses Soros of Paying Rally Hecklers

The interruption came about 11 minutes into Trump's speech, according to a transcript published by Roll Call's Factba.se. Trump had been discussing his popularity among evangelical voters and attacking Hamilton when a protester called out. The transcript records the audience chanting in response before the president addressed the disturbance.

Trump described the demonstrators as paid protesters. He complained that it was difficult to understand what they were saying, adding, 'They have weak voices.'

a protester flips the double bird as they are escorted out of Trump's rally in Kansas pic.twitter.com/yGgh7ThYq6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026

He compared their voices with that of Luciano Pavarotti, the late Italian opera singer. The comparison suggested that a complaint from someone with such a powerful voice would be easier to hear. The audience laughed as Trump continued his criticism.

Trump then made his more pointed accusation. 'They get paid $250 by Soros,' he said, referring to a sum worth approximately €223 and £186. He did not identify any recipient or present evidence that Soros financed the disruption.

The remark went beyond criticism of protesters' behaviour. It attributed their actions to a named financier, although the speech contained no payment records or other material supporting the assertion. Nor does the transcript establish what the first protester shouted or why they attended the event.

Earlier that day, Trump had made a similar claim at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa. His speech transcript records him alleging that protesters were paid the same amount by Soros. He offered no evidence for that allegation either, while comparing demonstrators to gnats and flies.

Soros has previously been the subject of allegations that he funds protests. A 2024 PolitiFact investigation examined claims about campus demonstrations and found that charitable grants to organisations did not establish payments to individual protesters. That investigation concerned different events and cannot determine what happened in Salina.

After the Salina interruption, Trump returned to other subjects. He discussed an American football game involving the Kansas City Chiefs before continuing his attacks on Hamilton and appeals for Marshall's re-election.

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The first exchange was not the only interruption. About 76 minutes into the speech, Trump pointed out someone he called a 'troublemaker' and asked for the person to be removed.

'Get him out of here, please,' he said, according to the transcript. The crowd again chanted 'USA' before he resumed urging voters to support Republican candidates, including Marshall.

The transcript establishes Trump's request but offers little information about the person involved. It does not record their words, identify them or connect them to any alleged payment. The same limits apply to the earlier demonstrator.

Trump framed his Kansas appearance as the closing rally of a national midterm campaign push. He told the audience he had spoken at 30 rallies during the tour and wanted supporters to turn out on Tuesday, 3 November.

For Marshall, the president's visit provided another opportunity to address Republican voters in the closing hours of the Senate contest. Trump also urged support for Masterson against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cindy Holscher, tying his appeals to the wider fight over congressional and state offices.

Even after the second interruption, Trump continued asking the crowd to vote for Marshall. His speech transcript records no supporting evidence for the alleged Soros payments before the address ended.