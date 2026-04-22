US President Donald Trump extended the Iran ceasefire, stating that the postponement of the ceasefire deadline was warranted due to Tehran's Government being 'seriously fractured.'

Trump said the ceasefire extension would remain until such time as Iran's leadership and representatives submit a unified proposal to end the war with the US and Israel.

Trump Extends Ceasefire After Wednesday Deadline

The fragile 2-week US-Iran ceasefire was scheduled to expire on Wednesday, 22 April, Washington DC time. Iran's state media reported that the ceasefire would expire at 3:30am Tehran time (00:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

Whilst Iranian state media confirmed the early morning expiration, US President Donald Trump has suggested that the 14-day ceasefire deadline may extend until Wednesday evening Washington DC time.

Although officials have not openly released an exact hour to the end of the US-Iran ceasefire in formal documents, several reports indicate the truce is expected to run out by Wednesday evening Eastern Time. Trump repeatedly claimed that he would not extend the Iran ceasefire but eventually did.

US-Iran Ceasefire and Negotiations Remain Uncertain

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The critical Iran ceasefire deadline and negotiations hang in the balance as reports note that none of the representatives of both parties attended the last day of negotiations in Islamabad on Tuesday. US Vice President JD Vance did not fly to Pakistan, while Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff flew to Washington DC instead of attending the final day of negotiations in Islamabad.

Iran's representatives, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, alongside foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, likewise skipped the negotiations on Tuesday, the previous deadline. Iran noted that unacceptable actions by the US, specifically the naval blockade of Iranian ports and the recent seizure of an Iranian oil tanker, were the reasons for their hesitation.

Despite the fact that the Iran-US talks appear to be falling apart, Pakistani mediators continue to pursue diplomatic dialogues to prevent a resumption of hostilities in the Middle East. President Trump had clearly proclaimed that he did not favour an extension of the ceasefire and warned that the US would resume bombing Iran if negotiations failed, but an extension was pushed forward by the US just hours before the ceasefire deadline.

What Does the US Want to End the Iran War

Washington's main condition to end the Iran war is to thwart Tehran from obtaining the capability to build a nuclear weapon. American officials have urged Tehran to dismantle or surrender stockpiles of highly enriched uranium and sharply limit future enrichment efforts.

US negotiators are also seeking stronger inspection rights and tighter monitoring of Iran's nuclear facilities. Another condition that the US is asking for is to reopen and protect maritime traffic along the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil chokepoint.

President Trump is also under pressure from his constituents to avoid another endless war and to keep fuel prices stable. Analysts say that balancing military pressure and economic and business concerns have become key factors in Washington's strategy.

What Does Iran Want to End the Iran War

Meanwhile, Iran entered talks with a different agenda. Tehran wants relief from US sanctions that have damaged its economy, restricted oil exports and fuelled local inflation.

Tehran also insist that their nuclear program is peaceful and have resisted demands for total dismantlement. Tehran seeks to maintain some enrichment capabilities while securing economic concessions.

Last but not least, Tehran's objective is to end US maritime control in the region and to restore normal shipping access along the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's officials have condemned the recent seizure of one of their vessels by the US Navy and warned that aggressive actions in regional waters undermine diplomacy.

If no agreement is reached during the Iran ceasefire extension, the risk of renewed strikes could escalate into something more serious. President Trump claims that they used the ceasefire to restock their arsenal. It is safe to presume that Iran has done the same.