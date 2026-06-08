Technology companies are facing renewed pressure to strengthen protections for children online after Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that failing to tackle harmful digital content was no longer acceptable.

Speaking during London Tech Week, Starmer said the government expected technology firms to take greater responsibility for preventing children from accessing, creating, and sharing harmful material online, including explicit images. His remarks come amid growing concerns over the impact of smartphones, social media platforms, and emerging technologies on young people.

Government Signals Tougher Approach

Addressing industry leaders at London Tech Week, Starmer signalled that voluntary measures may no longer be enough if online harms affecting children continue to escalate.

The Prime Minister said Apple, Google, and other technology companies must introduce stronger controls to 'prevent children from sending and receiving sexually explicit images,' placing responsibility on platforms to improve safeguards for younger users.

Tech firms have been given three months to implement meaningful changes or risk facing new legislation, Starmer told delegates at the event.

Speaking on Monday, Starmer stressed the urgency of the issue, declaring that 'when it comes to the safety of our children, standing by is not an option' as he pledged swift action to strengthen online protections.

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Growing Focus on Child Online Safety

The issue of child online safety has become a major topic of discussion across the UK and internationally as governments seek ways to balance innovation with protection.

Research from the UK's communications regulator, Ofcom, has highlighted the extent of young people's engagement with digital devices and online platforms, reinforcing concerns about exposure to harmful content and online risks.

The regulator found that 85% of parents of children under two say their child looks at a screen, while 65% of parents with children aged between six months and two years report that their child already goes online.

Smartphone ownership also rises sharply with age, jumping from 56% among 10-year-olds to 83% among 11-year-olds, a transition Ofcom identifies as a key milestone linked to the move to secondary school.

Time spent online increases significantly as children grow older, with those aged 8 to 14 spending the equivalent of about one day a week online, compared with two days a week for teenagers aged 15 to 17.

Experts say explicit image sharing among minors presents unique challenges because it can involve privacy violations, exploitation risks, and long-term emotional consequences.

Child safety groups have repeatedly called on technology companies to improve age verification systems, content moderation tools, and parental controls designed to reduce exposure to harmful material.

Industry Under Pressure to Act

Technology firms are facing growing scrutiny over whether existing safeguards are sufficient.

Starmer's intervention suggests the government expects companies to move faster in deploying practical measures that prevent children from creating, sharing, or receiving explicit images through their platforms.

The UK already has one of the world's most comprehensive online safety frameworks through the Online Safety Act, which places legal responsibilities on digital services to protect users, particularly children, from harmful content.

However, policymakers and campaigners continue to debate whether current protections are keeping pace with rapidly changing technologies and online behaviours.

Balancing Innovation and Responsibility

The comments came during broader discussions about the future of technology, artificial intelligence, and digital innovation in the UK.

While government leaders have emphasised the economic benefits of technological advancement, they have also stressed that innovation must be accompanied by safeguards that protect vulnerable users.

Industry representatives generally agree that protecting children online is a priority, though many argue that effective solutions require cooperation between technology companies, regulators, educators, and parents.

Calls for Continued Collaboration

Online safety experts say there is no single solution to preventing harmful digital behaviour among children.

Instead, they point to a combination of stronger platform design, improved digital literacy education, parental engagement, and effective regulation as key components of a long-term strategy.

For now, Starmer's warning signals that child online safety will remain high on the government's agenda. As concerns continue to grow over explicit image sharing and other online harms involving young people, technology companies may face increasing pressure to demonstrate that their safety measures are delivering meaningful results.

'Standing by is not an option,' Starmer said, underscoring a message that many child protection advocates have been making for years: protecting children online requires active intervention, not passive observation.