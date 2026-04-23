British travellers flying to Europe with their pets will face new travel headaches after undated EU pet passport rules came into force this week. This ends a widely used workaround that let many UK residents travel with their dogs, cats and ferrets using EU-issued pet passports.

Beginning April 22, residents of Great Britain can no longer rely on EU pet passports to take their animals into EU countries unless their main residence is within the bloc. Instead, pet owners must now secure an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) before each trip.

Pet Passport Change Ends Popular Brexit Workaround

Since Brexit, UK-issued pet passports ceased to be recognised for travel into the Bloc. However, many British pet owners found an alternative by procuring EU-issued passports through vets in countries such as France, Belgium or Spain.

The previous EU pet passport allowed repeat travel for the life of the animal, provided rabies vaccinations remained current. But the latest EU rules close that route by limiting passport use to owners whose main home is inside the EU.

Pet Passport Changes Adversely Affect Certain Residents

The new EU pet passport rules affect British pet owners with vacation homes in Europe. Travel industry observers also say the move could especially affect retirees, motorhome owners and regular holidaymakers who travel to Europe multiple times a year with their pets.

British residents who fail to present the correct pet documentation, such as the AHC, face refusal of entry into the EU. Pets may be sent back to the UK, placed in quarantine, or in extreme cases, euthanised. Proper paperwork must be obtained within 10 days of travel.

EU Pet Passports Replaced by Animal Health Certificate

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Under the revised system, pet owners must arrange an Animal Health Certificate through an authorised veterinarian before each trip. The certificate must be issued shortly before travel and confirm that the pet is microchipped and has a valid rabies vaccination.

The cost for new AHC certificates may vary, depending on the vet, with some estimates ranging from around £100 to £350 (approximately $135 to $472) per visit. Officials advise travellers to check the exact entry requirements of their destination country, as rules can vary across the EU.

The AHC Is Not a Reusable Passport Document

While the AHC can still permit onward travel within Europe for several months and can be used for return to Britain, it is not a reusable pet passport document. That means, repeat journeys may require fresh AHC certificates.

For households with multiple pets, the added expense could rise significantly. The rule change has renewed calls for London and Brussels to negotiate a simpler proposal that could reduce stress for pet travel.

The new pet passport rule adds to the burden of British pet owners who must obtain AHC certificates, attend additional vet appointments and pay extra costs. Veterinary groups have noted that a future pet passport strategy could eventually ease the burden on travellers, but no immediate replacement system is in the works right now.

With the peak holiday season approaching, the end of the EU pet passport access means thousands of pet owners may now need to budget more time and money before setting off to Europe with their four-legged companions.