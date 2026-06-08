The wireless earbuds space is crowded, but every so often a release comes along that tries to do more than just 'sound good.' Soundcore's Liberty 5 Pro and Liberty 5 Pro Max are a clear example of that.

These aren't just everyday earbuds for music on the go. They're clearly built for people who juggle calls, work, travel, and a constant stream of audio throughout the day.

Their appeal lies in a split personality approach. One model focuses on delivering a polished all-round listening experience, while the other leans into smart productivity features.

So instead of asking whether they're 'good,' the real question becomes: which kind of user are they actually designed for?

Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro

The Liberty 5 Pro immediately positions itself as the dependable everyday option. Think of it as the pair you reach for without thinking, whether heading into a commute, settling into work, or blocking out noise in a busy café.

Active noise cancellation is the headline act here, and it does a solid job of cutting through the usual chaos of daily life. Engine noise, chatter, background hums—they all get pushed into the background so your audio can come through clearly.

It doesn't try to eliminate the world entirely, but it smooths it down enough that you can actually focus.

Call quality is where things feel particularly refined. With 8-microphone system and AI-assisted voice isolation, your voice comes through clean and steady even when your surroundings aren't cooperating.

If you're constantly on calls or hopping between meetings, this becomes one of those features you quickly stop noticing because it just works.

Sound-wise, there's a pleasing balance rather than an over-boosted profile. Bass has presence without turning muddy, vocals stay forward and clear, and higher frequencies remain crisp without harshness.

Comfort also plays a big role in the experience. The earbuds are 38% smaller than previous designs and weigh just 5.5g each, offering a secure yet lightweight fit for long listening sessions.

Battery life reaches up to 6.5 hours per charge and 28 hours with the case, with a quick 5-minute charge giving up to 4 hours of playback. The case also features a small smart display for battery and basic controls, plus triple-device connectivity for easy switching.

Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max

The Liberty 5 Pro Max builds on the Pro model but shifts the focus towards productivity, thanks to its AI Note-Taker Smart Case.

Instead of being just a charging case, it can record, transcribe, and summarise spoken content. This makes it it especially useful for meetings, lectures, and fast-paced workdays where capturing key details matters.

This moves the experience beyond listening. It's not only about hearing clearly, but also about retaining and organising information without constantly switching apps or scrambling for notes.

The case syncs with your phone and offers around 120 free transcription minutes per month, with upgrade options for heavier use.

Audio performance remains closely aligned with the Liberty 5 Pro. Clarity is still the priority, with a clean and balanced sound signature that keeps both music and speech easy to follow. The difference lies less in sound and more in how the earbuds integrate into your workflow.

Noise cancellation continues to perform strongly, helping maintain focus even in louder environments. Also, it improves the accuracy of recordings and voice capture.

Call quality is highly refined, with 8 microphones and AI voice isolation ensuring clear speech even in noisy settings.

Battery life delivers up to 6.5 hours per charge and 28 hours with the case, though usage drops to around 17 hours when smart features are heavily used. A 5-minute charge still gives up to 4 hours of playback.

The standout upgrade is the 1.78" AMOLED smart display on the case. It allows direct control, customisation, and quick access to features without needing your phone.

Are These Earbuds Right for You?

The Liberty 5 Pro is aimed squarely at everyday users who want something reliable. If the day involves commuting, streaming, music, podcasts, and regular calls, this model fits neatly into that rhythm. It's simple, effective, and consistent—exactly what most people expect from premium earbuds.

The Liberty 5 Pro Max, however, is clearly geared toward a more task-driven lifestyle. Students, professionals, and anyone constantly in meetings or lectures will find the AI note-taking feature genuinely relevant. It's built for moments where listening alone isn't enough and capturing information matters just as much.

In short, one model supports your day. The other actively helps you organise it.

Final Verdict: Are They Worth the Price?

For £149.99, the Liberty 5 Pro earns its price through consistency. It delivers strong noise cancellation, reliable call quality, and well-balanced sound in a package that feels easy to live with.

There's nothing overly complicated here. Just a solid, well-executed everyday earbud experience that rarely puts a foot wrong.

The Liberty 5 Pro Max, on the other hand, is more niche but more ambitious.

At £199.99, the AI Note-Taker Smart Case isn't a gimmick. It's a genuinely useful addition if your day involves capturing spoken information. But if that feature doesn't align with how you work or study, its value becomes harder to justify.

Overall, both earbuds succeed, but in different ways. The Liberty 5 Pro is the safe, dependable all-rounder. The Liberty 5 Pro Max is the forward-thinking productivity tool disguised as earbuds.