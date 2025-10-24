For millions of fans across the globe, the release of a new One Piece chapter is a weekly ritual. As Eiichiro Oda's legendary saga presses deeper into its breathtaking 'Final Saga,' every single panel matters. Following the climactic events of the Egghead Arc, the wait between instalments can be agonising, but the good news for the Straw Hat faithful is that the wait for the next chapter is almost over, and there is no break in sight.

Fans are just days away from diving into the next chapter of the sprawling adventure. Here are the official details regarding the release, potential spoilers, and where to read.

The Official Release Date for One Piece Chapter 1164

After much eager anticipation, the release date for One Piece Chapter 1164 is officially set for Sunday, November 2, 2025. The release will land at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) in North America. This follows the manga's normal weekly schedule.

For readers around the world, the chapter will drop simultaneously. The following are the expected release times based on various international time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 7:00 AM

Central Time (CT): 9:00 AM

Eastern Time (ET): 10:00 AM

British Summer Time (BST): 3:00 PM

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 PM

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): 1:00 AM (Monday, November 3)

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12:00 AM (Monday, November 3)

What to Expect: One Piece Chapter 1164 Spoilers and Recap

As is typical, a full summary and raw scans of the chapter will likely leak online a few days before the official release, around Thursday, October 30. Readers are advised to be cautious of spoilers on social media platforms.

A Recap of the Previous Chapter

Chapter 1163 left fans on a knife's edge, with the long-awaited confrontation between the Straw Hat Pirates and the forces of the Five Elders finally beginning on the shores of Egghead. The chapter ended with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn making a terrifying move, seemingly cornering Luffy with his awakened Devil Fruit powers.

One Piece Chapter 1164 Spoilers

Early leaks and spoilers suggest that Chapter 1164 will focus heavily on the escalating battle. Fans can expect to see the full extent of Luffy's Gear 5 abilities pushed to their limits against Saturn. Previews hint that other members of the crew, particularly Zoro and Sanji, will face off against other members of the Gorosei. The biggest rumoured spoiler, however, is a shocking revelation from Dr. Vegapunk about the true nature of the Void Century, a piece of information that could change the world forever.

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1164 Online

To ensure you are supporting the official release, it is vital to use the verified platforms. Readers can access One Piece Chapter 1164 online via 'MANGA Plus' by Shueisha, 'Shonen Jump+', and 'Viz Media'. Fans are encouraged to avoid unofficial scanlation sites, which often contain poor translations and can harm the author and the industry.

For international fans, 'Viz Media' grants free access to the three most recent chapters. For readers who wish to dive into the complete archive, a subscription is available. Shueisha's 'MANGA Plus' platform provides simultaneous global chapter releases, ideal for fans who want to experience the latest chapter concurrently with Japan.

The Enduring Legacy Behind One Piece Chapter 1164

For those new to the phenomenon, One Piece is a Japanese manga series crafted by the legendary Eiichiro Oda.

The story 'chronicles the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, an enthusiastic young pirate whose aspiration is to discover the fabled treasure called the One Piece and ascend to the title of Pirate King,' accompanied by his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. The story masterfully 'intertwines themes of adventure and liberty within a meticulously constructed universe', which has captivated readers for over twenty-five years.

The wait is finally over. As Eiichiro Oda's 'Final Saga' barrels towards its next major turning point, One Piece Chapter 1164 is set to land. Be ready on November 2nd, and make sure to read the chapter on official platforms to support the author and join the worldwide conversation the moment it drops.