Jennifer Garner's love life has taken an unexpected turn, with claims surfacing that she and ex-husband Ben Affleck have renewed a covert 'friends with benefits' relationship. The revelation has admirers wondering if the actress's engagement to businessman John Miller is now on rocky ground.

According to sources, Garner's rekindled intimacy with Affleck is marked by tight boundaries, yet insiders believe the emotional relationship between the former spouses is stronger than either admits.

A Quiet but Complicated Reunion

Nearly seven years after their divorce, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck apparently found themselves attracted back into each other's lives in unexpected ways. According to reports, the couple has rekindled a discreet "friends with benefits" relationship, fueling rumours about their remaining affections.

Insiders emphasise that the partnership is 'not romantic' and comes with explicit limits, but the proximity has prompted concerns. 'They know each other better than anyone else,' one source claimed. 'It's comfortable, familiar, and safe. However, it is also perilous, especially because Jennifer is already engaged to someone else.'

Strict Rules and Emotional Boundaries

Garner, 53, is claimed to have drawn a clear line to keep history from repeating itself. Her alleged guidelines include no overnight visits, no romantic expectations, and no discussions about the future.

'She wants to keep things under control,' an insider explained. 'Jen's engagement still stands, and she's determined not to blur the lines between the past and the present.'

Affleck, who has three children with Garner, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, is reported to obey her requests. However, insiders close to the couple indicate that the emotional connection between them is difficult to overlook.

'Ben leans on Jen a lot,' one insider revealed. 'She's his emotional anchor, especially when things get tough."

John Miller Reportedly 'Uneasy'

While Garner says that her relationship with Affleck is completely platonic, sources close to her fiancé, John Miller, believe he is uncomfortable with the arrangement. The low-profile businessman, who has dated Garner on and off since 2018, is reportedly concerned that Affleck's re-emergence would disrupt their relationship.

'John's always been understanding,' one insider stated, 'but Jen and Ben's new closeness is putting his patience to the test.' It's one thing to co-parent; it's another to have a covert emotional bond."

Friends of the couple claim Miller is 'trusting but cautious,' and some speculate he's waiting to see if Garner can fully let go of her past before walking down the aisle.

Affleck's Dependence During a Rough Patch

Affleck has reportedly turned to Garner for support as difficulties in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez rise. According to insiders, the Oscar winner has been dealing with stress and has turned to his ex-wife for support.

'Whenever Ben hits a rough patch, Jen is the one he calls,' according to a friend. 'She knows how to keep him grounded — it's almost instinctive.'

However, critics of the arrangement are concerned that Affleck's reliance on Garner may reintroduce her into a dynamic she has attempted to break free from.

Fans and Friends Voice Concern

The 'friends with benefits' agreement has caused heated debate among fans, many of whom are concerned that Garner's restored relationship with Affleck may jeopardise her engagement.

'She's playing with fire,' one spectator said. 'It's admirable that she wants to support Ben, but emotional entanglements like this rarely stay simple.'

Others, however, feel that the couple's relationship is merely an example of mature co-parenting and lifetime respect.

A Delicate Balancing Act

For the time being, both Affleck and Garner appear to be devoted to keeping the peace and their privacy. It's unclear whether their unconventional arrangement will affect Garner's future with Miller, but one thing is sure: the bonds between Hollywood's most talked-about ex-partners are far from severed.

'Jen doesn't see it as betrayal,' one insider said. 'She sees it as compassion, but she may soon have to choose between comforting the past and protecting her future.'