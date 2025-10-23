In a dramatic turn following the mysterious death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong on September 11, 2025, at the age of 37, the man known as the 'demonic agent' has reportedly fled to Taiwan.

The unconfirmed reports of Du Qiang's escape have sparked widespread alarm among netizens. The online community is now issuing urgent warnings to Yu's beloved mentor, Sun Derong, advising him to take immediate precautions for his own safety.

This development adds another layer of intrigue and fear to a case that has already exposed a dark network of alleged exploitation, powerful political elites, and a string of mysterious celebrity deaths.

The 'Insider List' and the Death of Yu Menglong

The controversy surrounding Yu Menglong's death has been fuelled by claims of a '17-person insider list' circulating on Chinese social media, allegedly tying entertainment industry exploitation to powerful Communist Party elites. Du Qiang, whose real name is Du Yicheng, was reportedly at the centre of this network, accused of overseeing and monitoring Yu.

His sinister reputation is compounded by the fact that he was also the agent for two other celebrities who died under mysterious circumstances: singer-actor Qiao Renliang (who died in 2016) and the Shaolin monk-turned-celebrity Xing Zhongping (who died in 2019).

Online reports claim that after public outrage over his alleged role in Yu's death, Du went into hiding in Tianjin before making his alleged escape.

A 'Red Aristocracy' Connected to Yu Menglong's Agent

What makes these allegations so explosive are the purported connections protecting Du Qiang, described by online commentators as a 'powerful red aristocracy of capital.' Speculation about his backers, supported by archived photos of Du at a West Point Military Summer Camp in Shanghai, suggests he may be a former military officer.

Online users claim his network includes powerful 'princelings,' a term used for the influential descendants of senior Communist officials.

The first alleged connection is to the great-grandson of Ye Ting, a founding PLA general, and a grandson of former Premier Li Peng, infamously described as one of the 'June Fourth butchers' for his role in the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. The second alleged link involves film director Xin Qi and actor Cai Yijia, one of whom is rumoured to be the illegitimate son of Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi.

Disturbing Allegations of Abuse Against Yu Menglong

Several videos circulating online purport to show Du Qiang's treatment of Yu Menglong. In one clip, Yu's cheerful expression instantly vanishes the moment he notices Du nearby. Another video allegedly shows Du forcefully yanking Yu's arm, nearly causing him to trip.

Netizens claim this behaviour was common, alleging Du often beat Yu in private and had also assaulted Qiao Renliang. These claims, though viral, remain unverified by official sources, a lack of investigation that critics attribute to Du's powerful political protection.

'If I Were Afraid': Yu Menglong's Mentor Responds to Threats

The rumour of Du Qiang's flight to Taiwan has ignited panic. Commenters flooded social media with messages for Yu's mentor, Sun Derong: 'I'm worried he's coming to Taiwan for Teacher Sun.' Sun Derong, who discovered Yu Menglong and guided his early career, has remained a public figure of strength for fans, holding two five-hour memorial rituals for Yu Menglong in September and October.

He addressed the concerns head-on, telling the press on 21 Oct.: 'If I were afraid, I wouldn't have organized the memorial. I just try to be careful when going out'. He added that he took precautions, using different vehicles to avoid 'accidents,' and posts daily updates on his Weibo account 'to keep everyone reassured.'

Speculation over Yu Menglong's death continues to swirl, with online theories ranging from his resisting sexual exploitation to possessing evidence of elite money laundering. While the claims of Du Qiang's escape to Taiwan remain unconfirmed, the rumours themselves have fuelled widespread anxiety.

For Yu Menglong's fans, the case is a haunting example of the perceived corruption that thrives at the intersection of China's entertainment and political systems.