Former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has announced the death of her younger half-sister, Darci Rose, at the age of 19. The television personality confirmed the news in an emotional statement shared on Instagram, describing how Darci 'passed away peacefully holding my hand, surrounded by family and her best friends'.

The post revealed the heartbreak felt by the family following the teenager's death and immediately prompted an outpouring of sympathy from fans, friends and former castmates. Thousands of messages have been shared online offering support and condolences, with many praising Hagan's openness about her grief.

Hagan's tribute comes as she takes time away from public life to be with her family. She said that Darci's final moments were spent surrounded by love and thanked medical teams for the care they provided. The announcement has since drawn widespread compassion, uniting audiences familiar with Hagan's television career and those moved by her sister's story.

Hagan's Announcement and Final Moments

In her post, Hagan detailed the final days she spent with Darci and expressed deep gratitude to the ambulance crew and staff at Manchester Royal Infirmary's emergency and intensive care units. 'Because of you all we have had the opportunity to hold her hand, stroke her hair and feel her heart beating for the last time,' she wrote.

She described the experience as one no family should have to endure. 'The last four days have been something I hope no family ever has to go through. We are traumatised in every sense of the word.'

Remembering Darci Rose

Although Darci largely stayed out of the public eye, Hagan portrayed her as a young woman remembered for warmth, humour and kindness. She said her sister was 'so beautiful and she genuinely didn't even realise it', recalling shared family moments that captured Darci's affectionate nature.

Hagan revealed that her sister had been planning to pursue a career in social work, inspired by a desire to help children. 'She wanted to go into social work after finding a passion for helping children,' she said. 'I just know she's looking after all the babies up there.'

Friends and former Geordie Shore cast members also paid tribute on social media. Charlotte Crosby described Darci's positivity and the joy she brought to her family. Others referred to her as 'an angel' and commended Hagan for her strength in guiding her loved ones through the tragedy.

Privacy and Public Response

In a follow-up statement, Hagan appealed for privacy as her family grieves. She explained that any social media content shared over the coming weeks had been pre-scheduled and that her focus was on supporting her relatives both emotionally and practically.

She also thanked healthcare professionals and reminded followers of the importance of compassion when families experience loss.

Darci Rose's death has prompted an outpouring of sympathy across the UK entertainment community and beyond. While the circumstances remain private, tributes highlight the love and light she brought to those around her. For Hagan and her family, the coming weeks will be devoted to remembrance, healing and finding comfort in the support that continues to surround them.