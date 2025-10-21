After a terrifying health journey that left fans fearing the worst, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp has shared a stunning update that doctors have found no detectable cancer following years of treatment and surgeries.

'I was in such shock, I was like numb'.

In her podcast Two T's in a Pod, shared on Instagram, the 44-year-old reality star opened up about the emotional moment of finding out. Mellencamp revealed it was surreal to hear the words she'd been praying for.

Teddi Mellencamp 'Miraculously' Defeats Stage 4 Cancer

According to the Globe Magazine, in 2022, the reality star revealed that doctors had given her a 50-50 chance of survival after being diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer.

She endured 16 surgeries in total, each one aimed at keeping the cancer from spreading further. But earlier this year, Mellencamp's battle reached its scariest point when doctors discovered four tumors on her brain the size of golf balls.

Emergency surgery soon followed. But just weeks later, five more tumors were found in her brain and lungs. At the time, the prognosis looked grim, and even experts were doubtful if a recovery was on the horizon for the reality star.

Oncologist, Dr. Jerome Spunberg, stated that the cure rate for these cases was unfortunately very low and 'more tumors often pop up even as doctors treat existing ones'.

Given how advanced her cancer was, the reality star's latest results have left experts stunned. Her doctors reportedly described the progress as nothing short of a medical miracle. While scans came back clear, her treatment is far from over. She continues to undergo immunotherapy, which helps her immune system stay strong enough to keep cancer cells from returning.

Mellencamp shared that there are still days that she feels sick, but will still keep fighting 'because you have to be'.

Teddi's Health Update

Despite the good news, Mellencamp remains cautious about her health. She's not yet considered in remission, and doctors have advised her to continue treatments for another year.

Page six shared that the reality star still has a compromised immune system and might only be in remission for three years. The mother of three, who shares children Slate, Cruz, and Dove with husband Edwin Arroyave, says this experience has taught her to appreciate every moment, even the difficult ones.

Reports earlier this year revealed that Mellencamp and Arroyave have continued living under the same roof and remain on good terms. However, recent updates from US Weekly shared that Arroyave is dating again after split with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

As for Mellencap, the star has been open about her cancer battle since finding out in 2022, sharing updates on social media to raise awareness about melanoma and the importance of early detection.

Fans have praised her courage and transparency, with many calling her recovery 'inspiring' and a 'testament to faith'.

Now with her latest scans showing no signs of cancer, Mellencamp reveals she remains determined to keep fighting. According to the reality star, it's been 'a long road', but she's thankful for being able to wake up every day, see her kids, and keep going.