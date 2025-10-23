Weeks after a very public split with Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban may be facing the harsh realities of being a newly single man while on the road as a touring country star.

The 57-year-old singer admitted he often feels 'lonely and miserable' while touring, exposing the sacrifices required to maintain his career. Filmed before the public announcement of his separation from Kidman, his upcoming new reality show, The Road, showed his struggles of missing friends and family while in the middle of nowhere to perform.

While there were only speculations that Urban was having an affair with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, fans of the country star believe it may also be due to his tour.

Is Keith Urban Showing Regret Over Divorce with Nicole Kidman?

Sources tell Woman's Day that Urban is beginning to feel the weight of his decision to end a 19-year marriage with Kidman.

The insider shared that Kidman was the woman 'who saved his life, who has two beautiful girls with and who loved him with everything', making him think during long nights alone in the road that he was making a big mistake.

The country star reportedly realises that both he and Kidman allowed their careers to take priority over their relationship. The source added that Urban isn't doing great lately and knows it 'wasn't all her fault', and that he's starting to regret that it has to be him to pull the plug on their relationship so soon.

On whether there will be a possible reconciliation, the source added that he knows Kidman wouldn't take him back now, especially as the Babygirl actress gave him plenty of chances to reconsider. It was earlier revealed that it was Kidman who pleaded to fix things, while Urban was already grasping at his 'freedom' from their marriage.

Did Touring Push Keith Urban to Divorce Nicole Kidman?

Even when Urban and Kidman were apart for work, allegedly, the two stayed in constant contact. However, there have been no daily check-ins or FaceTime calls during his High And Alive World Tour, which made the massive adjustment harder for the pair.

The insider explained that without his family to lean on, it was much more challenging to go on his tour than he'd anticipated. Apparently, the singer was convinced that choosing music over love gives him a creative rush, but 'withdrawals from Nicole and his family' is only making him miserable.

At the time, rumours of him cheating with guitarist Baugh were fueled further when he changed a lyric to his song dedicated to Kidman for her.

Insiders cautioned, however, that it made things uncomfortable for Baugh and Kelsea Ballerini, who he was also linked to. Ballerini, who has been divorced since 2022, hasn't been romantically involved with anyone.

Meanwhile, Kidman seems to be doing much better and is forging ahead with her own projects and personal growth. She is also reportedly collaborating with ex-fiancé Lenny Kravitz on an upcoming album, which many believe would be a good time to reconnect and find love again. While there have been rumours that young Hollywood stars are lining up to date the actress, Kidman hopes to stay single and grow stronger for her daughters, although she's not totally closed off to love again.