Country rapper and singer-songwriter Jelly Roll has unveiled the disciplined health and fitness regime that helped him shed 200 pounds, a transformation he says was driven not by fame or image, but by survival.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Jason DeFord, shared that his journey began after a health scare during his 2023 tour forced him to rethink his lifestyle. 'It wasn't about vanity,' he said. 'It was about living longer for my wife, my daughter, and my future.'

A Fitness Routine Built on Consistency

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Jelly Roll's new routine prioritises stamina, cardiovascular health, and functional strength over aesthetics. He trains six days a week, combining cardio, resistance work, and boxing sessions. 'When I started, I couldn't even finish a treadmill session,' he admitted. 'Now I'm running miles and lifting weights I never thought I could.'

His trainers have said the aim was never to 'chase abs' but to build endurance and mobility that support his demanding tour schedule. High-intensity interval training (HIIT), light weightlifting, and daily stretching now form the backbone of his workouts. Even while touring, he carves out time for exercise between rehearsals and shows.

'There's something therapeutic about sweating it out before the day starts,' he told EatingWell. 'It sets the tone for everything else.' Morning workouts, he said, have become his 'anchor', improving focus and mood while keeping energy levels consistent on stage.

The Need a Favour singer began his transformation in early 2023, after a health scare while touring pushed him to re-evaluate his lifestyle.

Jelly Roll's exercise plan focuses on stamina, heart health, and functional movement rather than body image. He says that morning workouts have become his 'anchor,' improving his focus and mood. 'There's something therapeutic about sweating it out before the day starts,' he explained. 'It sets the tone for everything else.'

A Balanced, Sustainable Diet

Alongside fitness, Jelly Roll's diet underwent a complete transformation. In a separate EatingWell feature, the musician described moving away from fast food and late-night snacks toward a balanced, protein-based plan. 'I used to eat whatever I wanted,' he said. 'Now I eat to fuel my body.'

A typical day begins with eggs, turkey bacon, and Greek yoghurt, followed by lean meats, vegetables, and whole grains like quinoa or brown rice for lunch. Dinners are lighter, often grilled fish or chicken with greens, and he limits refined sugar and alcohol.

'I still love food,' he said, 'but I've learned moderation.' Nutrition experts said that his focus on whole foods, hydration, and portion control mirrors the foundation of sustainable weight management. The singer also drinks nearly a gallon of water each day, saying hydration has been key to maintaining his energy on tour.

A Transformation Beyond the Scale

Though fans have praised his dramatic physical change, Jelly Roll insists his journey is about more than numbers. 'It's about being the best version of myself. '

The artist, who has long spoken openly about mental health, said fitness has strengthened his emotional resilience. 'I had to learn to take care of my mind the same way I take care of my body. They go hand in hand.'

Health experts have applauded his balanced approach, calling it 'a model of progress over perfection.' For Jelly Roll, the goal remains simple: live longer, feel stronger, and inspire others to do the same.

Staying the Course

As Jelly Roll prepares for his 2026 world tour, he says his commitment to health remains unwavering. 'I didn't just lose weight — I found purpose,' he said. 'I'm proof that change is possible, no matter how far gone you think you are.'

His story has resonated with fans worldwide, inspiring others to pursue healthier lifestyles without the pressure of perfection.

For Jelly Roll, the goal is simple: live longer, feel stronger, and keep spreading that message — one song and one workout at a time.