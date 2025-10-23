KEY POINTS TalkTV faces questions after Mike Graham social media controversy

Mike Graham claims his account was hacked: "A vile message was posted without my knowledge"

Jeremy Kyle temporarily steps in as fans rally for Graham's return

As of writing, both Graham and TalkTV remain silent on the journalist's absence

TalkTV presenter Archibald Michael Graham — better known as Mike Graham — has been absent from his flagship morning show Morning Glory following widespread backlash over a controversial social media post. Known for his combative on-air style and provocative commentary, Graham's sudden disappearance has sparked intense speculation, especially as TalkTV has yet to issue a formal statement. Sources close to the network told The Independent that Graham is 'taking a break' from presenting duties. No return date has been announced.

What Happened

The controversy began when a post appeared on Graham's verified Facebook account showing a photo of Sir Winston Churchill beside an image of a London Underground carriage, accompanied by racially charged language.

The caption read: 'Compare and contrast. Tell me we're not f***** by multicultural bollocks. Why are we surrounded by non-white people? Just f*** off...'

The post was deleted shortly after it appeared, but screenshots quickly spread across social media, prompting public outrage and demands for accountability from TalkTV.

Graham's Response: Claims of a Hack

Graham later took to social media to explain that his account had been compromised, writing: 'On Sunday night my social media was accessed and a vile message was posted on my page without my knowledge. It contained words that I would never write and an opinion I don't share. As soon as I found out I immediately deleted the post and have taken steps to ensure my cyber security is enhanced.'

He added that he had reported the incident and apologised to his followers.

As of this writing, Graham has not commented publicly on reports that he is taking a break from TalkTV.

Divided Reactions from Viewers

Known for his outspoken and often provocative commentary, Graham has long been a lightning rod for public opinion. His direct on-air style — marked by sharp exchanges with guests and unapologetic political takes — has earned him both loyal fans and vocal critics. That reputation has made the reaction to his 'break' especially polarising.

While supporters have flooded social media with messages of solidarity, insisting the hacking explanation is credible, others see his absence as the natural fallout from years of divisive broadcasting.

Unfortunately we will now not be watching/following or listening to TalkTv or Radio until Mike Graham returns, morning glory and plank of the week are/were essential viewing when he returns is when we will return! Good Luck Mike! — Marilyn Berridge (@Mallyboophotos) October 22, 2025

@TalkTV @Iromg What is going on. Please address the issue, this silence over what has happened to Mike’s show is unacceptable. As an avid supporter of @Talk & in particular Mike, you owe us an honest explanation. I personally like Jezza, but Mike is my ‘morning glory’ Mon-Fri. — Vicki 🌻🐕‍🦺🚐☀️ (@Oct9767) October 22, 2025

Mike is that you done and cancelled now from @talktv? What the hell so going on?



Once presenters get suspended they rarely ever come back!



What’s going to be your plan now?



Most listeners will go with you! — planetVERITAS (@veritasPLANET) October 21, 2025

gooooodbye fella. change that bio you’re unemployed. might have a bit more time to spend with your family now — bagsman🇪🇺🧬 (@finorend) October 22, 2025

Have they sacked you noe Mikey 🤣🤣🤣 — PTHD-News (@Sas2013B) October 22, 2025

Others, however, voiced their scepticism about the hacking claim and urged TalkTV and authorities to conduct a full investigation before reinstating him.

Since Graham's absence, Jeremy Kyle has temporarily taken over his morning slot. It remains unclear whether Kyle's role is a short-term replacement or a longer-term change.

What's Next for TalkTV and Graham

While sources describe Graham's absence as a 'break', TalkTV –- producers and co-presenters of Graham's other programmes including Plank of the Week –– has not provided any official clarification on his absence.

The controversy underscores broader questions about presenter accountability and freedom of expression in broadcasting, particularly in an era where journalists' personal social media activity can rapidly influence professional consequences.

As for Graham — a veteran of TalkRadio and now TalkTV — the coming weeks may determine whether this is merely a brief hiatus or a turning point in a career built on confrontation and controversy.