OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 on the global markets on February 7, 2023. The company is also set to unveil a host of new products during the event including the OnePlus 11R

Ahead of its launch, OnePlus released an official teaser for the smartphone, which revealed some of the exciting specs and features of the OnePlus 11R.

The OnePlus 11R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, according to GSMArena.com. For comparison, it is the same chip powering the OnePlus 10T but is slightly inferior to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which powers the current OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 11R also features the same vapour chamber cooling system one can find in the OnePlus 10T. This cooling system is around 64% larger than the one featured on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Based on the info currently available, the smartphone can also be configured with up to 16GB RAM. However, it was not mentioned if there are other memory and storage options available.

What is known, however, is that the gadget will come with a new RAM-Vita feature. This feature employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to speed up memory reallocation between usage.

The upcoming smartphone will feature a 120Hz LTPS LCD display. Owners will have the option to adjust the refresh rates to preset values such as 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz.

However, GSMArena pointed out that those refresh rate options are somewhat arbitrary values since there's no content that corresponds with the 40Hz and 45Hz values. The publication added that "having standard 48Hz and 50Hz figures would have provided better frame pacing for 24fps, 25fps, and 50fps video content, which is quite common."

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery. With its 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, the OnePlus 11R can be charged in just 25 minutes.

OnePlus is expected to announce the OnePlus 11R's pricing and other details when the phone launches on February 7.