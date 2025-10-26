This week marks the final week of the Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5. Following the revelations and clues that emerged in the previous episode, one of the show's stars hinted that the fifth season will end on a 'surprising' note.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Michael Cyril Creighton, who plays Howard, hinted at the upcoming finale following the revelations from the previous episode. Creighton, who also hosts the show's accompanying podcast, said that the finale for the murder mystery series will have a 'surprising' ending.

'What I will say is, I've seen it. I read it. I was there. I think it is surprising and satisfying and wild,' Creighton told the magazine. 'There's a lot that's going to happen.'

The fifth season of the show, has main sleuths Charles Hayden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), investigating the death of the Arconia's longtime doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca). As the main trio investigate Lester's death, they also find another dead body, that of Nicky Caccimelio (Bobby Cannavale). Also roped into their investigation are three billionaires; Sebastian 'Bash' Steed (Christoph Waltz), Camila White (Renee Zellweger), and Jay Pflug (Logan Lerman).

Howard Solves the Murder by Accident in Episode Nine

In the penultimate episode, another question surrounding Lester's death is answered thanks to the new doorman, Randall (Jermaine Fowler). Randall revealed that Lester killed Nicky with his elevator crank when he discovered Nicky's plans to convert the building into a casino – which the three billionaires are bidding to get, ultimately going to Camila. Yet, it raised the question of who killed Lester after he killed Nicky?

Howard accidentally points the trio and the rest of the concerned tenants to the answer. Howard recognises the scuff on the floor as coming from a motorised scooter. It later cuts to Nicky's mother, Nonna (Elizabeth D'Onofrio).

'To have Howard feel useful and have Howard have a win at the end, it felt great, it was wonderful,' said Creighton. 'He's constantly trying to figure out what he's good at every season – be it yodeling, be it documentary filmmaking, he's tried it all. I think what he's really good at is being the trio side kick, and he is more integral than he knows. That is really exciting that that's what we take away at the end of episode nine.'

What Might Happen Next in the Season 5 Finale

More details have since emerged on the 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 finale, titled 'The House Always...', including a description of the episode.

'With the clock ticking, the trio doubles down to bring 'new' and 'old' forces together to bring down a killer – ending in one explosive showdown and the reveals they've been chasing all season.'

Aside from answering the ultimate question of who might have killed Lester, there's also the situation of dealing with Camila, who became the owner of the Arconia. By the time the episode ends, it also remains to be seen who might be the next victim in a potential sixth season.

In the Us Weekly interview, Creighton revealed what he hopes would be in store for Howard in a possible season six.

'I want to see him win more,' said the actor. 'It was really fun to see him solve a clue. That smile we see at the end, when the trio was like, "You did it. You did it Howard," and how happy he is – it would be nice to see Howard happy. I don't think we've seen him that happy. It would be nice to see him figure out what he's good at, but it's really fun to watch him struggle to find out.'